“The Eternals”, stylish but short-sighted superheroes

Reading time: 4 min

A certain curiosity inevitably accompanies the release of the new Marvel product, because of its director. Chloé Zhao has indeed traveled a path as fast as it is remarkable, from the fringes of ultra-independent cinema to the heart of the Hollywood industry.

Young Chinese expatriate in the United States, for a time settled in a Sioux reserve, she shot her first two feature films there, the excellent The songs that my brothers taught me and The Rider. Situated at the crossroads of a search for writing combining documentary and fiction and a sensitive attention to the excluded, these films have rightly been noticed in the circles of the most demanding arthouse cinema.

It then established itself with ease within the framework of an auteur cinema that could enjoy greater visibility, thanks in particular to its alliance with a renowned actress, Frances McDormand. This movement, considerably amplified by a shower of awards (Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival, Golden Globes and Oscars), made Nomadland one of the main cinematic events of the immediate pre-Covid period.

By the time Chloe Zhao received these deserved consecrations, she had already realized The Eternals, which means that the industry, whose clairvoyance is always wrong to underestimate, had spotted it before. And that she had decided to give him the mega-budget of a blockbuster intended if possible to launch a new franchise. That is to say considerable investments for even more gigantic commercial objectives.

Two questions for two missions

What was going to be able to do such a director in such a context? This is a more interesting and more open question than whether the umpteenth team bodybuilder superheroes was going to save the world from the maneuvers of a hypervilean. Chloé Zhao’s responses to the mission entrusted to her can be found on several levels.

The most apparent mark of the director’s uniqueness is to find, within the limits of the genre, a certain elegance in the visual choices that define the graphics of the film. The use of fine golden lines that redraw and reorganize spaces and bodies, and the use of colors that are slightly desaturated and associated in a complex way, contribute to a design that is less coarse than what we are used to in such an environment.

As the situations unfold, a series of nice finds will reinforce this aspect of the film, which has clearly been the subject of an unusual requirement.

Unusually sophisticated visual choices. | The Walt Disney Company

The characterization of the members of the group of the Eternals sent by an all-powerful deity supposedly to protect humans from a horde of alien monsters also marks a certain originality in the identity of the various protagonists.

If Hollywood now feels obligated to a politically correct multi-gender and multiracial display, a display which is also not unrelated to the choice of Chloe Zhao herself by the producers, the film goes further than any blockbuster of super. -hero in that direction.





A cast that emphasizes diversity

Respecting parity (thanks to the feminization of two members of the troop, Ajak and Makkari, male characters in the eponymous comic book by Jack Kirby), and directed by a woman, Sersi (played by Gemma Chan, British of Chinese origin), the group of ten superheroes thus includes a black and gay person (Brian Tyree Henry, whose character lives in a relationship with an Arab), a young deaf mute woman (Lauren Ridloff), an Indian from India (Kumail Nanjani), an Asian from the Far East (Don Lee), a character who could be Latin or Native American (Barry Keoghan), another who speaks with a Spanish accent (Salma Hayek)…

Even the only white male in the gang (Richard Madden) has a strong Scottish accent, which does not lack a certain humor for a being supposed to come from the planet Olympia – the definition of the characters embroidered especially on the pantheon. Greco-Roman and Homeric, although it also borrows from other myths, from Peter Pan to the Bollywood star-system.

Humor, to several degrees, is also one of the qualities of the film, as are certain scenes shot in natural landscapes, which disartificise (a little) the images. Add to the credit of these Eternals a relatively complex narration, capable of shifting some stereotypes – in a way that is moreover faithful to the questions and questioning of American comics from the years 1960-1970 (the original comic book dates from 1976).

Beneath the classic confrontation of heroes and monsters lie other lines of conflict. | The Walt Disney Company

It will be a question here of a sense of loyalty to a cause or a leader, of individual freedom and of collective spirit, even if the collective is always formulated under the invading figure of the family, as if no form of collectivity exists. was expressible.

In passing, we must mention a scene, brief, but which constitutes an unprecedented transgression in Hollywood cinema. For seventy-five years, this one had never figured the mass massacres perpetrated in Hiroshima and Nagasaki by the United States. Without becoming a central element, some images break with this omerta according to which the Americans have never shown, in a film intended for a large audience, images of one of the worst crimes they committed in the 20th century.e century.

Humanity as the only horizon

But the main dramatic node around which the film revolves remains very problematic. Imbued with a confusing anthropocentrism of naivety (even though his characters are practically all non-humans), he indeed continues to promote the election of humans as separate beings, the only subjects concerned by history, and like the the only issue worthy of interest in terms of the present and future state of the planet.

Sersi (Gemma Chan), leader of the Eternals seduced by humans. | The Walt Disney Company

Between technophile ideology (the Eternals as metaphors for technologies that are supposed to always save humanity) and a metaphysical vision of a fundamentally good humanity despite its flaws, Chloé Zhao’s film thus renews the worst clichés of undivided domination by humans, ideology however carrying the now very well listed current and future disasters. It’s time for superheroes, too, to learn that saving the world is at odds with only caring for humans.