the first signs of a weakening of the market are confirmed

Is this the start of a turnaround in the mortgage market? The signals are still weak but they reveal a downturn in a market which has nevertheless continued to break records since the release of containment. The production of mortgage loans remained at a high level in September, according to the latest figures from the Banque de France, published on Wednesday. Production reached 22.1 billion euros over the month, but the annual growth rate of outstandings slowed to 6.6% against 6.7% a month earlier.

According to the institution, the production estimate for the month of October, i.e. 19.7 billion, confirms the trend “To the gradual deceleration, while remaining at a level higher than that of the beginning of the year 2021”. The latest Observatory of Housing Credit, a guarantee body, does not say anything else, noting, last October, a decline of 8% in production in the third quarter, compared to the third quarter of 2020, which has known, it is true, , a strong recovery in post-covid activity.

Especially since on the interest rate front, things are also starting to shudder. The Bank still underlines, in September, historically low rates, around 1.13%. But the Housing Credit Observatory had for its part pointed to an average rate of 1.05% over the third quarter of this year.

Rates therefore remain very low, but for how long, while 10-year rates are under upward pressure on the markets and the 10-year OAT benchmark in France now seems to have stabilized above 0% (0.28% on October 29), after a long period in negative territory.

Pressure on rates

On a more forward-looking basis, some mortgage brokers are even starting to sound the alarm. According to the broker Vousfinancer, “After a month of October marked by a few isolated increases, 60% of the November scales received from banks offer rate increases, from 0.05 to 0.25 point, on all terms and profiles”.

According to the broker’s calculations, average rates are up to 1% over 15 years, 1.15% over 20 years and 1.4% over 25 years. But the best profiles are still at historically low levels, below the 1% mark. Indeed, banks always apply discounts on their scale depending on the strength of the file. The fact remains that these rates still appear extremely attractive, especially during a period of return of inflation (even temporary).

“It is still too early to say that the era of low interest rates is definitely over. We have to wait and see if these increases become generalized and if they take hold over time, or if they only occur at the end of the year, at a time when the banks still have a lot of files to process, some of which will even be counted for. the year 2022 “, nuance, however, Julie Bachet, Managing Director of Vousfinancer.

The impact of the HCSF

Even a slight increase could have consequences for the exclusion of certain categories of borrowers, if only through the mechanical effect of the usury rate (calculated on the rates applied over the last three months), which includes also the cost of insurance and guarantees. Next, banks have less and less room for maneuver on the conditions for granting mortgage loans.





Banks are now legally bound to respect the constraints imposed by the High Council for Financial Stability (HCSF), which notably require an effort rate (reimbursement in relation to income) below 35%. Sanctions are even planned from January 1 for banking networks that go beyond this framework.

To get around this obstacle (and of course the rise in real estate prices), the terms of credit are lengthening and the personal contribution increases sharply. The reality is that the HCSF’s measures have not, for the moment, slowed down the production of mortgage loans.

Prices that stabilize

Finally, it remains to assess the impact of the downward trend in property prices on production. According to the barometer of Best Agents, prices seem to stabilize in November. “The last locomotives on the market are stalling, especially in the few metropolises that resisted, such as Nantes, and Paris is once again in the red”, notes the network of real estate agencies. Here too, the trend deserves to be confirmed in the coming months.

Because, to this day, the real estate market still appears to be on the verge of overheating, with more than 1.2 million transactions in the old at the end of August, according to the chamber of notaries. A last standstill before the inflection point? The next market statistics will be closely scrutinized.