the geographic groups revealed for the 7th round!

This Wednesday, November 3 will take place the draw for the 7th round of the Coupe de France, with the entry into contention of the Ligue 2 teams, but also that of the 8th round. And while these two draws are eagerly awaited, after another crazy Cup weekend on Saturday and last Sunday, we know the groups for these two draws, with the teams divided into 10 geographical areas and groups ranging from A to J.

Discover all the groups right here, with possible posters that promise to be very interesting. All that remains is to wait for the draw, which you can experience live on Foot-National, and to hope for nice shocks for these 7th and 8th rounds, which will take place on the weekend of November 13-14 and 27- November 28.

All groups revealed

Group A

-Paris FC

-Nancy

-Sedan

-Creteil

-FC 93

-SC Schiltigheim

-ES Thaon

-ASC Biesheim

-US Sarre Union

-RC Champigneulles

-FC Soleil Bischeim

-FC Sarrebourg

-Reims Sainte-Anne

-Esperance Aulnaysienne

-US Thionville Lusitanos

-RS Magny

-AS Morhange

-ES Molsheim Ernoslheim

-U Lorraine Plantières

-FC Eloyes

Group B

-Sochaux

-Dijon

-Bourg-en-Bresse Péronnas

-Jura South

-Lyon-La Duchère

-Saint Apollinaire

-AS Jura Dolois

-FC Morteau Montlebon

-FC Mulhouse

-FC Nogentais

-AS Ilzach Modenheim

-RC Lons-Le Saunier

-FC Saint-Marcel

-Bresse Jura Sud Foot

-ASL Koetzingue

-AS Montchat Lyon

Group C

-Grenoble

-Auxerre

-Villefranche

-Andrézieux Boutheon

-Moulins Yzeure

-Bourgoin Jallieu

-FC Limonest

-Ain Sud Foot

-Haut Lyonnais

-Chambéry

-Vénissieux

-RC de Vichy

-US Cosne Football

-Hot Rating

-CS Neuvillois

-FC Saint-Cyr Collonges

Group D

-Rode

-Nîmes

-Bastia

-Le Puy

-In prison

-FC Martigues

-Istres

-Cannes

-ES Cannet Rocheville

-Agde

-Ales

-AVS Frontignan

-US Blavozy

-JS Chemin Bas d’Avignon

-FC Chusclan Laudun

-FC Langlade

Group E

-Toulouse

-Pau

-Cholet

-Canet

-Trelissac

-Bergearc

-Muret

– Bordeaux stadium

-Libourne

-Montlucon

-ESA Brive

-Toulouse Metropole FC

-SAG Cestas

-Montauban FC Tarn-et Garonne

-Limens JSA

-AS Venus

Group F





-Amiens

-Valenciennes

-Chambly

-Rouen

-AS Beauvais

-Oissel

-AC Amiens

-Feignies AUlnoye

-Wasquheal

-US Tourcoing

-AC Cambrai

-Stade Bethunois

-FC Raismes

-ES Bully Les Mines

-US Miners Waziers

-Dutemple Valenciennes

-Calonne Ricouart

-ES Anzin St Aubin

-RC Salouel

-ESM Hamel

Group G

-Dunkirk

-Quevilly

-Red Star

-Versaille

-Poissy

-Linas Monthlery

-GFC Ajaccio

-Evreux

-J3S Amilly

-Olympic Lumbrois

-Loon Beach

-Cergy Pontoise

-FC Val de Reuil

-AS Etaples

-US Esquelbecq

-FC St Julien

Group H

-Le Havre

-Ac Ajaccio

-Orléans

-C Chartres

-Angouleme

-Stade Poitevin

-US Chauvigny

-FC Ouest Tourangeau

-Vierzon

-Senart Moissy

-AS Chatou

-CS Feytiat

-ES Gueretoise

-AS Panazol

-CS Mainvilliers

-Nanterre ES

Group I

-Guingamp

-Caen

-Stade Briochin

-Stade Plabennecois

-AS Glass

-US Saint-Malo

-Lannion Football Club

-Dinan-Léhon FC

-AG Caen

-FC Saint-Lô Manche

-AS Trouville Deauville

-US Liffre

-US Perros Louannec

-Plancoet Arguenon

-CS Pledran

-M’Zoisia twins

Group J

-Bastia

-Laval

-Le Mans

-Châteaubriant

-The Herbarium

-Valves

-Tregunc

-AGL Fern Flag

-US Saint-Philbert de Grandlieu

-La Roche VF

-Olympic Saumur

-ESOF Vendée La Roche sur Yon

-Paotred D. D’Ergué-Gaberic

-USJA Carquefou

-Lucon

-Exempt