The Goncourt Prize of Mohamed Mbougar Sarr is the pride of Senegal

The prestigious Goncourt Prize was awarded to Senegalese writer Mohamed Mbougar Sarr on Wednesday for his book The most secret memory of men. President Macky Sall hailed a “ beautiful consecration which illustrates the tradition of excellence of Senegalese men and women of letters “. A prize that is also the pride of the Association of Writers of Senegal.

With our correspondent in Dakar, Charlotte idrac

Coincidence: at the time of the award ceremony, the members of the Senegalese Writers Association were right together to prepare for the International Day of the African Writer, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

Alioune Badara Bèye is the president of the Association. For him, Mohammed Mbougar Sarr has dared to tackle delicate subjects in his works. “ Whether it is power, whether it is religion, whether it is homosexuality … He is someone who approaches all these subjects with great ease, he explains. It is a young person who comes to discover a new writing “.

Audacity, renewal, by the one who was a brilliant student recalls the author and director Pape Faye. “ He is young, it is true. He had already won the first prize in philosophy, history and geography in the general competition … Very early on, he was decorated and elevated to the rank of national knight of the order of merit by the President of the Republic. “.

And it is a source of pride for Senegal but also for all of Africa according to Mamadou Camara, also a member of the Association of Writers. “ I have read some of his previous novels. It’s still quite a daring and poetic style too. This is a good thing, especially for young Senegalese literature He says.

Senegalese literature already rewarded quite recently with the American Neustadt Prize awarded to the writer Boubacar Boris Diop. President Macky Sall said to him ” proud of this beautiful consecration “, Which illustrates” the tradition of excellence of Senegalese men and women of letters “.







It is a source of pride for our country and for the entire continent. Alioune Badara Bèye, playwright and president of the Senegalese Writers Association