The Google Pixel 6 Pro is already enjoying its first price drop

The Pixel 6 Pro is the most premium smartphone at Google at the time of this writing. It has just been released and it is already possible to lower the price thanks to a promo code. Find all the details of the offer below.

The Pixel 6 Pro has just been officially marketed on October 28th and it must be said that the pre-order offer was rather attractive, since it allowed you to get a free Bose Headphones 700. It is now too much. late for that, but today those who missed the boat can make up for this first price reduction to save a few euros on the price of the premium smartphone from Google.

What to remember about the Pixel 6 Pro

Adaptive 120Hz QHD + OLED display

The best camera around

A very comfortable autonomy

What’s new in Android 12

Instead of 899 euros, the all new Google Pixel 6 Pro (black color, with 128 GB of storage) is now available at 869 euros using the promo code CR30 on Rakuten. Note that the smartphone is sold from the official online store of Boulanger.

A camera that sends heavy

The Google Pixel 6 Pro marks a profound change in design compared to the old models, and this is immediately noticeable when you see this large band that crosses the smartphone from left to right, on the upper part. This is where the camera is housed, which houses three sensors: a 50-megapixel wide-angle, a 12-megapixel (114 °) ultra-wide-angle and a 48-megapixel telephoto lens, which can display a very good quality x4 optical zoom.

Anyway, the whole thing goes perfectly with the many algorithms of Google – and the laser autofocus sensors, spectral of flicker, without forgetting the optical stabilization of the image – to propose an excellent quality in all circumstances, and especially many possibilities such as erasing people in the background or blurring moving faces. In addition, the selfie camera is 11.1 megapixels to offer filming in 4K at 30 frames per second – which is quite rare for a front sensor. In short, you will really have fun taking photos with this smartphone.





The good performance of the Google Tensor

With its new Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, this is the first time that the Mountain View firm has decided not to integrate a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip in one of its smartphones. This year, the Californian company has in fact preferred to manage both software and hardware at the same time by developing its own in-house chip: the Google Tensor. This processor emphasizes artificial intelligence to offer new features with Google services. We can cite instant translation in offline mode, for example, or the new possibilities allowed on the camera application. The raw performance is on the other hand lower on the benchmarks compared to an iPhone 13 Pro equipped with the A15 chip or a Xiaomi Mi 11 equipped with the Snapdragon 888, but that’s not why the Pixel 6 Pro (with its 12 GB of RAM) has performance issues. The proof: it runs Fortnite in Epic graphic quality with 3D resolution on 100% without slowdowns.

An excellent screen that promotes autonomy

The Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t carry the XL label, but its dimensions are definitely extra large with a 6.7-inch screen diagonal. Fortunately, the panel with the curved edges on the sides is just beautiful to look at, especially with the OLED that magnifies the whole thing. We also appreciate the presence of LTPO technology to adapt the display frequency from 10 to 120 Hz depending on usage, and therefore save energy on a daily basis. The 5,003 mAh battery then keeps the smartphone easily for 2 days, at the rate of 4 to 5 hours of screen per day. It’s very comfortable, and above all very practical not to have to recharge your laptop every night. The only problem is the 30W fast charge, which is not at all fast, since it still takes a full hour to go from 0 to 50%.

9 / 10

