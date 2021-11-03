the gunsmith’s lawyers evoke the possibility of “sabotage”

The lawyers for the gunsmith who provided Alec Baldwin with the loaded gun, which killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, evoke a possible “sabotage”.

What if it was sabotage? Lawyers for the film gunsmith Rust, who provided Alec Baldwin with the weapon which killed the director of photography Halyna Hutchins, mentioned this Wednesday on NBC Today, a new hypothesis. They have indeed indicated to seek to know if a real bullet could have been placed in a box of dummy bullets with the intention of “sabotaging the shooting”.

“I believe that someone who would do this to sabotage the shooting, would do it in order to prove something, to show his displeasure”, declared one of the lawyers of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer of the film.

“Nothing can be ruled out at this stage,” added the second lawyer. “We know there were live bullets in a dummy bullet box, which shouldn’t have been there. We have people who had left the set, because they were unhappy. There is a moment in between. Around 11 am and 1 pm, where the weapons were sometimes left unattended, that day. There was therefore the possibility of tampering with the scene. “





An unforeseen explosion

The shooting of this western in the middle of New Mexico had known some insults, before this tragic accident. Several film technicians had notably stopped working, after a disagreement with the production, on their fees and their accommodation costs.

“There had already been two accidental weapon discharges, and a planned special effects explosion that had gone off near the crew between takes … To be clear, there was no reunion. security these days “, will also explain a few days later the assistant Lane Luper.

Hannah Gutierrez Reed said she was never aware of the presence of “live bullets” on the set. This accident would never have happened “if live ammunition had not been introduced” on the set, his lawyers had already underlined in a statement sent to AFP, rejecting any responsibility for their client in the death of Halyna Hutchins. “Hannah has no idea where this live ammunition came from,” they said.