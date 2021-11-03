The ISS crew tasted the first chili peppers grown in space

“Space tacos”, with peppers grown at an altitude of 400 km: this is the menu that recently delighted the inhabitants of the International Space Station (ISS). The American astronaut Megan McArthur carried out the first picking of peppers, as part of an experiment launched last July. A second harvest should take place in November, some of the peppers will be consumed on site, the rest will be sent back to Earth for analysis.

This culture of Chilean peppers is carried out as part of a scientific experiment, which aims to “deepen knowledge on the culture of food plants for long-term space missions,” says NASA. This is one of the “most complex” experiments performed on board the ISS, “because of the long germination and growth times” of these chili plants. It was developed in particular to prepare future missions to the Moon “and beyond”, to Mars, in order to meet the challenges of long-term food supply, without any possibility of replenishment.

Friday Feasting! After the harvest, we got to taste red and green chile. Then we filled out surveys (got to have the data! 😁). Finally, I made my best space tacos yet: fajita beef, rehydrated tomatoes & artichokes, and HATCH CHILE! https://t.co/pzvS5A6z5u pic.twitter.com/fJ8yLZuhZS

– Megan McArthur (@Astro_Megan) October 29, 2021

The peppers were selected for their vitamin C content, but also for their ability to grow in microgravity and their low microbial level. Research teams took two years to evaluate “more than two dozen varieties of peppers from around the world,” says NASA. It is the “Hatch” pepper, originating in New Mexico, which was finally selected – although it will not be able to benefit from this name, since it was cultivated in space and not in the valley of Hatch. .

Foods consumed by astronauts are packaged and stored over long periods of time, resulting in degradation in quality as well as quantity of nutrients. In addition, transit times and propulsion issues to send food beyond the ISS complicate the logistical challenge. It is for this reason that farming experiments aboard the ISS continue: since 2015, astronauts have been able to grow and eat 10 different vegetables – the first food eaten in space was red romaine lettuce in 2015. .

