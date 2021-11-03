the jersey with which the Blues could play the 2022 World Cup

The Footy Headlines site, specializing in the “leak” of new jerseys, this week published a first visual of what the France team might be like during the 2022 World Cup.

The Blues are still not qualified for the next 2022 World Cup (they will have to finish the job at the November rally), but their jersey for Qatar could already be ready. This Monday, the site Footy Headlines, which specializes in revealing the future outfits of the teams, has indeed published a visual of what could be the “home” jersey of the France team at the 2022 World Cup.





The visual in question shows a rather elegant navy blue jersey, with a simple round neck, on which we can see fine horizontal stripes. The main novelty is in the color of the superimposed elements (FFF logo, number, logo of the Nike equipment supplier), since they are gold. An obvious nod to the status of reigning world champions of the Blues. Moreover, the 2018 World Cup winner’s patch, right in the chest, is present on the outfit.

Response in summer 2022

Note that the visual presented by Footy Headlines is not a leak from the equipment manufacturer of the Blues or elsewhere, but a “prediction” made by the site from the information gleaned.

Footy Headlines thus estimates its resemblance to the final version at 75%, and specifies that changes could be made soon, especially with regard to the color of blue. The next France team jersey should be presented and marketed during the summer of 2022.