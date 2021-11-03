the Kremlin rejects Joe Biden’s criticisms and claims to take global warming “seriously”

Tuesday, the American president had sharply denounced the absence of the leaders of China and Russia at the climate conference in Glasgow.

The Kremlin on Wednesday (November 3rd) rejected the criticisms made the day before by US President Joe Biden on the absence of Vladimir Putin at the COP26 in Glasgow. “We do not agree” with criticism from Joe Biden, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. Russia’s actions against global warming “are consistent, thoughtful and serious”, he added.

Tuesday, Joe Biden had sharply denounced the absence of the leaders of China and Russia at the climate conference, during which a hundred countries notably concluded an agreement to contain the emissions of methane, one of the main sources of global warming.

“His tundra is burning, literally, his tundra is burning. He is facing very, very serious climatic problems, but he is keeping silent.”, notably let go of the American president about his Russian counterpart.





“The tundra is really burning. But let’s not forget that forests are also burning in California, Turkey and elsewhere in the world.”, retorted Wednesday Dmitry Peskov. “We certainly don’t downplay the importance of what is happening in Glasgow”, corn “Russia’s actions in favor of the climate are not regulated according to this or that event”, he added.