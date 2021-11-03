the lawyers of the gunsmith of the film evoke a possible “sabotage”

“We assume that someone must have put the actual ammunition in this box,” argued lawyers for the gunsmith who was responsible for the weapons used in the filming of the movie “Rust”. A woman died during a rehearsal after Alec Baldwin fired a live bullet, not a dummy bullet.

The accident that claimed the life of the director of photography on the set of the film Rust could be the consequence of a “sabotage”, argued Wednesday, November 3 the lawyers representing the gunsmith who had loaded the lethal weapon used by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers said on NBC television (in English) that their client had loaded the revolver with ammunition from a box of dummy cartridges, and that she had no idea where the actual bullet responsible for the accident had come from. “We’re assuming someone must have put the actual ammunition in that box. If you think about it, the person who put that live ammunition in the dummy cartridge box must have wanted to sabotage the set.”, said Jason Bowles. “That’s the only reason to do such a thing”, insisted the lawyer.





Pressed to say why a member of the team might have wanted to sabotage the western, Jason Bowles referred to those employees. “There are people who left the shoot, who left because they were unhappy”, he said. “There is a period of time, approximately between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. that day, during which the firearms were sometimes unattended.” and during which the sabotage could have taken place, according to the lawyer.

No arrests have taken place at this stage of the investigation, but the courts have not ruled out possible criminal proceedings if responsibilities were established. The Santa Fe County Sheriff, who is overseeing the investigation, said “that there was a certain carelessness on this plateau”.