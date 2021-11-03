the list of games added to the catalog in November 2021

Sony is unveiling a solid game roster for the month of November on the PS Now. The video game service will notably integrate the cult game Celeste and the best Final Fantasy.

After a month of October marked by the strong addition of The Last Of Us Part 2, the month of November promises to be smoother for PS Now, PlayStation’s cloud gaming service. We will still have the right to cult games over several generations.

Games added to PS Now in November 2021

Mafia Definitive Edition

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Final Fantasy IX

Celestial

Let’s move quickly to Final Fantasy IX, the best episode of the saga, originally released on PlayStation 1, to focus on another cult game of recent years: Celeste. This 2D platform game will test you to climb Mount Celeste with real challenges, while still having the ability to push yourself to get there. An excellent game, several times awarded game of the year and among the best of the previous generation, which can now be found on PS Now by streaming or download.





The headline of the month is Mafia Definitive Edition, remake of the gangster game in open world in the 1930s. It will be available on PS Now until February 28.