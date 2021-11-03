The mask again compulsory in primary school from Monday in 39 departments

Faced with the resurgence of cases coronavirus, the government is taking the lead. From Monday, the mask will be mandatory again at

primary school in 39 departments, announced Gabriel Attal on Wednesday at the end of the Council of Ministers.

“From next week, from the start of the school year, in the departments where the incidence rate has unfortunately stabilized above 50 per 100,000 inhabitants (…) the mask will again be made compulsory for children of schools concerned, ”explained Gabriel Attal.

The list “in the next few hours”

“This concerns for next Monday 39 departments where the mask was no longer mandatory for children,” said the spokesperson, specifying that the Ministry of Education would communicate “in the coming hours” the list of territories where the mask will become mandatory again.





The passage of the incidence rate above the threshold of 50 per 100,000 inhabitants automatically results in the return of the mask in primary schools, where it had been lifted before the holidays in 79 departments. Teachers had to continue to wear it.

Reactivation of measures

“We have had a compass since the start of this crisis,” said Gabriel Attal, “is that when we can alleviate measures of constraint, we do it. Obviously this principle applies in both directions and as soon as the situation deteriorates, unfortunately, we have to reactivate a certain number of measures. “

Even before the All Saints holidays, the mask was already like this once again compulsory for primary school pupils in Lozère. This will therefore bring the departments where the students must wear it to around sixty.