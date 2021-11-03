The Metaverse, this parallel universe where we are all going to get lost.

Facebook, the declining social network has just changed its name to Meta.

This is not trivial.

Meta is for the Metaverse.

What are the Metavers?

These are the virtual universes, this is virtual reality.

Don’t imagine that I don’t test things! Whether it is for cryptocurrencies, investments or even analyzes on virtual reality, these are subjects on which I am looking to try to understand them well.

This is particularly the case with virtual reality headsets.

From you to me, it’s completely bluffing.

If our young people are “addicts” to game consoles, we might as well tell you that consoles, it is the Stone Age when it comes to the sensations of virtual reality headsets that already exists. It’s remarkably immersive, it’s totally enjoyable. When you hold a Jedi’s lightsaber in your hand and take on Darth Vader it’s just awesome. It’s already so great, that I can tell you without a shadow of a doubt and tell you what is obvious, our fellow citizens around the world will put a virtual reality headset on their heads and will spend thousands of hours each year in virtual universes, in Facebook’s metavers.

There you will be able to remake all the realities, flee all your problems, limits or hesitations, you will be able to overcome all your complexes and change your realities.

The applications are huge and revolutionary.





We are going to “lose” millions of people and that will pose immeasurable problems of addiction.

Take a good look at this excerpt from the video presenting Zuckerberg, the boss of the late Facebook who became Meta.

He is made up.

Halfway between the man who disappears and the machine not yet there.

Neither man nor woman.

This owes nothing to chance.

This is the promise of the metaverse.

A terrible promise.

The one where you are made to believe that everything is possible in this new universe, which is not the case in real reality.

Here’s our first sneak peek at Facebook’s so called metaverse, a virtual place where you can hang out with friends and so much more. pic.twitter.com/Ld5AY0WIz3 – Nathie (@NathieVR) October 28, 2021

Charles SANNAT

