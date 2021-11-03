“The name ‘Meta’ gave birth to the prospect of a post-Zuckerberg Facebook”

Mark Zuckerberg, at the conference announcing the Facebook group name change to Meta, October 28, 2021. ERIC RISBERG / AP

En presenting, on October 28, 2021, the new name he chose for Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg, who prides himself on classical culture – his daughters have first names inspired by Roman emperors -, explained the meaning. “In Greek,“ Meta means ” “beyond” “, he stressed. Beset in the real world, Mark Zuckerberg would obviously like to turn the page.

Seventeen years after he founded Facebook in his dorm at Harvard (he recalled), and made it “One of the most used products in the history of the world” (he flattered himself), he intends to project his creation into a new era, that of augmented reality. It will be a radiant universe, where individuals will express themselves “In a completely joyful and immersive way”, he dangles. It will be called the ‘metaverse’, a phrase that seems to cheer him up, although it was devised by techno-thriller writer Neal Stephenson for a dystopian novel (Snow Crash, published in 1992).





Meta, therefore. It will take some getting used to. Or precisely not, advise those for whom there is no question of exonerating the social network of its responsibilities in the real world. In Silicon Valley, the identity change was not seen as a game changer, a major gesture likely to respond to the existential crisis that the platform is going through. “Zuckerberg announces a fantasy world in which Facebook is not a horrible business”, summarized the journalist of Vice Jason Koebler. As for the name “Meta”, it gave birth to a perspective quite different from that envisaged by the entrepreneur in the sweatshirt. A post-Zuckerberg Facebook. ” Beyond “ by Mark.

The personification of the problem

Can the founder of Facebook survive the avalanche of revelations and accusations that have been sweeping through the social network for several weeks? The not yet forty-something (only 37 years old), the fifth fortune in the world, has become the personification of the problem. Facebook has never recovered from the Cambridge Analytica scandal, which in 2016 saw the collection of data from millions of users for the purpose of electoral manipulation. Since then, nothing seems to stop the erosion of its image.

On October 5, 2021, before Congress, whistleblower Frances Haugen solemnly expressed what everyone had understood for a long time: Facebook “Chooses to prioritize its own financial interest to the detriment of that of the public”. But the sequel to the “Facebook Files” revealed to Americans the platform’s recklessness about its role in ethnic tensions abroad. “What we see in the United States is in a way the ‘good’ Facebook”, summed up the journalist from New York Times Kevin Roose. For Kara Swisher, one of the first critics of the social network, the “Tipping point”, the “breaking point”, is “Maybe happened”.

You have 50.71% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.