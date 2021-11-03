The Paris Bourse beats its 21-year-old all-time record in session

The CAC 40 broke a new closing record on Tuesday for 21 years.

After a new closing high hung on Tuesday, the Paris Bourse surpassed its all-time high on Wednesday, which dated from September 2000, driven in particular by the measures to support the economy taken in the face of the Covid-19 crisis.

The flagship CAC 40 index reached 6,948.27 points at 2:48 p.m. It exceeds its previous peak set at 6,944.77 points on September 4, 2000, in the middle of the internet bubble.

On Tuesday, it reached a new high at the close of 6,927.03 points, surpassing the previous record which dated from the same day in 2000.

Fed meeting

The Parisian rating was up 0.30% Wednesday at midday and remained fixed on the meeting of the American Central Bank, the Fed.





The latter is expected to announce later in the day the gradual reduction in its support for the economy, a much anticipated measure now that the recovery seems solid and that inflation appears stronger and more persistent than expected.

The CAC 40 index has been pulled for a year and a half by the exceptional support of central banks, which have injected billions of dollars each month since the spring of 2020 in order to cope with the crisis linked to Covid-19.

The good corporate results of the third quarter also enabled the index to exceed its record: “they were pleasantly surprised and made it possible to see more clearly the health of companies”, underlines Philippe Cohen, portfolio manager at Kiplink Finance.

“Companies have adapted well to the current complicated context” which mixes inflation, disruptions in supply chains and resurgence of Covid cases, he adds.

The markets were also boosted, from November 2020, by the arrival of vaccines against Covid-19 which enabled the crisis to emerge.

