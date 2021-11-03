The Paris Bourse in equilibrium the day after a record

In the aftermath of a new closing record, the Paris Bourse was trading at equilibrium (+ 0.04%), cautious before announcements from the US Federal Reserve, but still very close to its absolute record during the session.

At 9:15 am, the flagship CAC 40 index gleaned 2.50 points to 6,929.53 points. Tuesday, he ended up 0.49% and hung a new all-time high of 6,927.03 points, without reaching its all-time high in session, around 6,944 points.

The abundance of liquidity brought to the financial markets by central banks and their support measures in the face of the crisis allowed the Parisian rating, like other stock markets, to reach new heights. But at a time when this support is about to decrease, investors prefer caution on Wednesday.

The US central bank, the Fed, is expected to announce later today, after the European close, the gradual reduction in its support to the economy, a much-anticipated measure now that the recovery looks solid and inflation appears stronger. and tenacious than expected.





Currently the Fed buys $ 120 billion in assets every month. It could reduce that sum by $ 15 billion each month, until it is exhausted in mid-2022, according to discussions by Fed officials at their last meeting in late September.

“The stock markets have been perfectly prepared for this development in US monetary policy,” recalls Saxo Bank.

One of the remaining uncertainties concerns a possible change in Jerome Powell’s “appreciation of the path of inflation”. “More and more evidence indicates that temporary inflation will be more durable than expected,” continue analysts at Saxo Bank.

The Fed has not yet set a date for its key rate hike, which since March 2020 has been in a range of 0 to 0.25%. She fears that this will penalize the recovery of the labor market.

Valneva raises 88 million euros

The Franco-Austrian laboratory Valneva has announced that it has raised 88 million euros ($ 102 million) by issuing new shares on the French and American markets, an operation intended to finance the development of its vaccine candidates. Its title lost 1.65% to 20.18 euros.

New candidate for the acquisition of Equans

The Bouygues group (-0.09% to 35.23 euros) announced that it had filed on Tuesday a binding offer with Engie (-0.13% to 12.48 euros) to buy Equans, an entity created with a view to a split of the technical services activities of the energy giant.

Euronext CAC40