the prints are online

The FDJ Loto draw on Wednesday, November 3 will offer a huge jackpot of 17 million euros. It has now been fifteen consecutive draws that no player has managed to get their hands on a single jackpot. The prize pool of the day can be played until 8:15 p.m. if you wish to participate online or at a point of sale, then the result will be posted online from 8:50 p.m.

Update 03/11/2021 at 8:30 p.m .: again and again no great millionaire in the draw

Incredible but true, the Loto draw of this Wednesday, November 3 once again did not make a very big winner at rank n ° 1. This is the 16th time in a row that this has happened and the next draw on Saturday, November 6 will offer 18 million euros in jackpot.

Obviously, not all players leave empty-handed from this Loto evening since several hundred thousand players have won from a few euros to several thousand euros.

Will the Loto draw equal the historic record of 26 million euros won last September? If he still needs 9 draws to reach it, the jackpot for today’s draw is already very substantial with no less than 17 million euros at stake this Wednesday, November 3.

On Monday evening, for the draw on Monday November 1, more than 600,000 grids were won across France and among them, a player was able to get his hands on € 181,518 after finding the 5 correct numbers. the winning combination. This player has not been identified by the Française des Jeux at the time of this writing.

Tonight, for this new Wednesday Loto draw, how about winning your share of the € 17 million jackpot by playing just one grid? To do this, check your favorite numbers and leave it to chance for the result which will be expected from 8:50 p.m.

The draws are linked and the millions of players who try their luck night after night do not succeed in knocking down this jackpot … Still, despite the absence of a millionaire, several hundred thousand people win winnings every night of the draw, including several hundred thousand for the lucky ones.





Once your game receipt is in your pocket, you will have to wait before knowing the results of this new Loto draw on November 3. To do this, go to this page from 8:50 p.m. to follow with the entire Tirage-Gagnant.com team the winning numbers of the two draws, the ten new Loto codes of the day as well as the complete winnings table.

