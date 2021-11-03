The PS5 is back to normal price and it’s in stock!

The PS5 is available in stock! If you haven’t managed to buy the machine yet, here’s another chance to try your luck!

She’s there ! The famous Sony machine, still absent from the shelves of the entire distribution, is back in stock very briefly today. Getting your hands on this console is still an obstacle course. This makes the start of the Next-Gen in this re-entry still quite difficult … But not impossible! Do not lose hope because every week, restockings take place at certain distributors in limited quantities.

As Christmas approaches, the PS5 inventory situation does not change. It’s a real obstacle course to get the famous sesame! You need patience, speed and also luck to acquire the machine. Although it is available in limited quantities, a few restockings appear during the week.

PS5 owners will confirm this, to have a console at the end of the year, patience and responsiveness will be required. To obtain the precious machine, different solutions exist and allow you to increase your chances of success. First important point: A continuous global view of the market is really necessary to be there at the right time! We strongly advise you to follow our publications and our articles on PS5 restocking so as not to miss any news. Then you can ask your favorite store to add you to a list by paying a deposit of around € 50 (or € 100, like at Micromania). While it does not guarantee a faster acquisition of PS5, it does represent a security that will make sure you get the machine one day or another.

PLAYSTATION 5: THE 4K CONSOLE

Playstation has understood how to touch the hearts of gamers with exclusive scripted blockbusters, innovative features and a powerful machine to stick to the best in the market. For this new generation, Sony offers two versions of its PS5, the standard and the digital.

Thus, there is a so-called Standard Edition console which includes a blu-ray player that can play compatible PS4 games. And there is the other edition, the Digitale, which does not include a reader and which relies entirely on the dematerialized.





The PlayStation 5 allows you to play in 4K / 120 frames per second on the most recent games with Ray Tracing!

PLAYSTATION 5 TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

Sony did not skimp on the means and designed an overpowering machine to create a divide with the previous generation. For this, the machine is equipped with an AMD Ryzen Zen 2 CPU of 8 Cores / 16 Threads clocked at a variable frequency up to 3.5 GHz. Its GPU is composed of an AMD Radeon RDNA 2 and a variable frequency that can go up to 2.23 GHz, 10.3 TFLOPS and compatible Ray Tracing. 16 Gb GDDR6 at 448 Gb / s are built into the system memory.

The console has a SSD developed specifically for Sony and which has a storage space of 825 GB for a record speed of 5.5 Gb / s ! On the drive side, it has an Optical Ultra HD Blu-ray disc (66 G / 100 G) and an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc player, up to 100 Gb / disc. You will finally be able to watch your 4K movies on your compatible TV.

The video output offers one external HDMI 2.1 4K 120 Hz port and can reach 8K with VRR. The audio features the latest Sony technologies with the 3D AudioTech “Tempest” chip developed specifically for the PS5 system.

Weighing 4.5 kg, its dimensions are 390mm x 104mm x 260mm in the version with reader. The digital version is a little lighter at 3.9 kg. Finally, on the connectivity side, the Sony console is rather well supplied with a USB Type-A port (Hi-Speed ​​USB), a USB Type-A port (Super-Speed ​​USB 10 Gbps), two USB Type-C® ports ( Super-Speed ​​USB 10 Gbps), an Ethernet port and Bluetooth® 5.1 compatible.

The accessories

If you have a PS5 or want to get a head start on purchasing accessories, PS5 headsets, controllers or controller charging stations are available in stock.

