the relief team still delayed

Thomas Pesquet and his team will still have to wait to return to Earth. Flight of “Crew-3” astronauts has been delayed due to a “minor health problem” affecting one of the crew due to join the International Space Station

NASA and SpaceX postponed Monday for the second time in a few days the takeoff of the rocket which is to take four astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS), due to a “minor health problem” in one of the members of the crew. The problem “is not a medical emergency and is not related to Covid-19,” Nasa said in a statement, without giving further details.

Already postponed due to bad weather

US astronauts Raja Chari, Kayla Barron and Tom Marshburn, as well as German astronaut Matthias Maurer, will remain in quarantine at the Kennedy Space Center pending, the agency added. They were initially scheduled to take off early Sunday morning. But due to bad weather, the flight had already been postponed to Wednesday. The launch is now scheduled for Saturday at 11:36 p.m. local time (0336 GMT Sunday), from Cape Canaveral, Florida. NASA did not specify which of the astronauts was affected by this health problem.





Crew-3 is the third regular manned mission

This mission, called Crew-3, is the third regular manned mission provided by SpaceX on behalf of the US Space Agency. Elon Musk’s company allowed NASA to resume flights from American soil, after the shutdown of space shuttles in 2011. The astronauts must spend about six months in orbit and carry out numerous experiments aboard this laboratory. flying. They are to replace the four Crew-2 astronauts, including Frenchman Thomas Pesquet, who have been in the ISS since April.

The return to Earth of Crew-2 is normally scheduled “early November” but NASA explained Monday “continue to assess the dates” possible and not rule out an “indirect handover” rather than direct between the two crews.