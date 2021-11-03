The Samsung Galaxy S21 is at an incredible price thanks to this offer on Boulanger

Among the new flagships of Samsung released in 2021, we find the Galaxy S21, which benefits from a powerful technical sheet for a more contained price than the other models in the range. It is even more so at Boulanger today thanks to this offer which drops the price of the smartphone to only 616.55 euros.

This year, the Samsung Galaxy S21 line of smartphones succeeded the old and very good S20s. The classic S21 may be priced lower than the other references in the line, the Korean brand has not chosen to make a thousand concessions. This smartphone is therefore highly recommendable, and even more so at the moment, since its price has dropped by more than 200 euros today.

The essential points of the Samsung Galaxy S21

A careful design

A beautiful AMOLED + 120 Hz screen

A quality photo module

Instead of 859 euros, the Samsung Galaxy S21 is currently displayed at 749 euros at Boulanger, but the price then drops to 616.55 euros taking into account the trade-in offer of 100 euros by choosing the option “Withdrawal in store ”and the 5% ODR valid until November 15th.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Samsung Galaxy S21. The table updates automatically.

A mastered design, even with plastic

Unlike the other models in the range, the more affordable Samsung Galaxy S21 has a plastic back, not glass. Admittedly, this choice is a small concession so as not to increase the bill, but the smartphone remains quite pleasant in the hand, and the brand has taken care of its finishes. We will also appreciate the lightness allowed by this material, the S21 weighing only 169 grams.

The S21 also adopts a 6.2-inch AMOLED screen, in Full HD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), which has the advantage of offering very good brightness. We can also take advantage of an adaptive refresh rate of 120 Hz, which will therefore be automatically adjusted according to the content viewed. Note that the screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 7, to reduce the risk of breakage and scratches.

A powerful smartphone

The Samsung Galaxy S21, like the S21 + moreover, incorporates the new Exynos 2100 chip engraved in 5 nm, supported by 8 GB of memory. A configuration that will provide great power on a daily basis, as much for 3D games or for more standard use. The user experience will be very fluid, and speed will be required to switch between smartphone applications.

On the photo side, the model has a 64 + 12 + 12 megapixel triple sensor module on the back. Even if it will be less versatile than that of the S21 Ultra, the quality of the shots will still be there, and the S21 will be able to shoot videos in 4K at 60 fps. The main sensor will even be able to take 8K videos at 24 fps or even zoom losslessly up to X3.





Finally, regarding autonomy, the S21 has a 4000 mAh battery which, according to our test, allowed us to last about 8 hours with regular use based on streaming video playback, web browsing, networks social and some low-consumption games.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our full review of the Samsung Galaxy S21.

9 / 10

The competition of the Samsung Galaxy S21

If you want to discover other references than the Samsung Galaxy S21 on the same price segment, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best smartphones under 800 euros in 2021.