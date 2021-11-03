the search bar is now 4 times faster

Google announces a series of improvements for Chrome. The firm claims that the web browser’s search bar is now 4 times faster than before. In addition, Chrome now consumes less RAM.

Google engineers regularly bring improvements to Chrome, the world’s most popular web browser. With Chrome 95, the Mountain View giant has notably added the possibility of creating groups of tabs that are easily found once the browser is closed and new security options.

Unsurprisingly, Google doesn’t stop there. In a post on the Chromium blog, Yana Yushkina, product manager in charge of the web browser, revealed the significant improvements recently made to omnibox, the search bar accessible at the top of the Chrome interface.





Google improves Chrome’s search bar and

Now the search bar is able todisplay suggestions and results much faster. “Searching in Chrome is now even faster, as search results are retrieved ahead of time if a suggested query is very likely to be selected”, explains Yana Yushkina.

Concretely, Google deduces which terms you want to search for before they are typed in the bar. The results are then retrieved from the web server a few seconds in advance. The manager ensures that the search results now have 4 times more chance of appearing on screen in less than 0.5 seconds. “One in six searches is now as fast as the blink of an eye ”, welcomes Google.

As a first step, this improved search is only available to users who rely on the google search engine. However, Google specifies that alternative engines can now activate the option to speed up the search for their users. To take advantage of the improvements, make sure that the function Enter searches and URLs semi-automatically is enabled in the Chrome settings.

In the process, the Mountain View firm announced a new option aimed at reduce Chrome’s appetite for RAM. Thanks to a new memory allocator, the web browser now consumes 22% less RAM for overall performance up 9%. Chrome has always been known to take up computer RAM. A few years ago, Google had also increased Chrome’s RAM consumption in order to introduce new layers of security.