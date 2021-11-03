The stocks to follow today on the Paris Stock Exchange Wednesday, November 3, 2021

(AOF) – AST Group

AST Groupe recorded revenue of € 30.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to € 41.3 million a year earlier. The builder and developer of single-family homes was penalized by raw material supply issues, which significantly slowed down construction over the period.

Believe

The company specializing in supporting artists and labels will publish its turnover for the third quarter.

Bouygues

Bouygues has submitted a binding offer to Engie to buy Equans. “This plan to buy back Equans is part of Bouygues’ strategic approach aimed at creating a major player in multi-technical services within the group,” the conglomerate explained in a press release. As it announced on September 7, Bouygues would not have recourse to a capital increase to finance this acquisition. The sale process organized by the seller is competitive and confidential. Bouygues will inform the market in good time if this proves necessary.

Eiffage

The construction and concession group will reveal (after market) its turnover for the third quarter.

Imerys

On the occasion of the publication of strong growth third quarter results, Imerys said it is targeting current EBITDA of between 735 and 755 million euros in 2021, a significant improvement compared to the 631 million euros recorded in 2020. The group estimates that demand for its specialty mineral solutions is expected to remain strong in most market segments through 2022.

Nexans

Nexans published nine-month “standard” revenue of 4.494 billion euros, up 8.2% organically, reflecting a dynamic recovery and selective growth linked to the SHIFT program, despite tensions on the chain. supply. In the third quarter, “standard” sales rose 0.4% to 1.382 billion euros. Over the first nine months of 2021, “current” turnover growth reached 27.2% to 5.448 billion euros, in line with the inflation of the price of copper.





NRJ Group

The audiovisual group will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter of 2021.

Orpea

The owner and manager of retirement homes will report third quarter sales.

Roctool

Roctool’s Board of Directors has decided to suspend the right to exercise as well as the listing of all the 2020/2 share subscription warrants issued by the company (the “BSA2020 / 2”) as from 18 next November at 12:01 a.m. Paris time for a period of 17 days, i.e. until December 5, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. Paris time.

Solutions 30

The business services provider will announce (after market close) its third quarter revenue.

Suez Environment

The environmental services specialist will unveil (after market close) its third quarter results.

Teleperformance

The champion of call centers will publish after-market its turnover for the third quarter.

Valneva

Valneva announced the settlement and delivery of 5.175 million new shares issued on the occasion of its latest capital increase. The vaccine manufacturer recalls that the cumulative gross amount of the operation, before deduction of commissions, fees and expenses to be paid by the company, amounts to approximately 102 million dollars (88 million euros).

Verallia

On the occasion of the sale by Apollo of all of its remaining stake in Verallia, the latter bought back 3.7 million shares at a unit price of 30.50 euros on November 3, 2021, or 3% of its capital. The glass packaging producer financed this operation for an amount of 112.85 million from its available cash (580.3 million euros as of September 30, 2021). The completion of this transaction will have no impact on Verallia’s credit profile.

Vicat

The cement manufacturer will publish its turnover for the third quarter.