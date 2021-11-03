the story and recipe of a star and contested dessert

Italy nicknamed him the “father” of tiramisu. Ado Campeol died on Saturday at the age of 93, we learned from the governor of Veneto. Owner of the restaurant “Alle Beccherie” in Treviso near Venice in the north-east of Italy, he began to offer the famous dessert to his customers in the 1970s. “It is home, thanks to intuition and to the fancy of his wife that one of the most famous desserts in the world, tiramisu, certified by the Italian Cooking Academy, was born, “the governor of Veneto reacted on his Facebook account on Saturday.

What does tiramisu mean?

Tiramisu, now a classic of Italian gastronomy present on almost all the menus of Italian restaurants, would indeed be born thanks to a mistake made by the wife (Alba) of Ado Campeol and by his chef Roberto Linguanotto, according to the daily newspaper. Il Corriere della Sera. But in reality, its origin is debated.

Tiramisu, which literally means ‘pull me up’, means ‘cheer me up’. In Italy, it is sometimes even considered an aphrodisiac. “It is even claimed that prostitutes in Venice ordered some for their clients,” underlined our columnist Olivier Poels in Historically yours, last December.

How was tiramisu invented?

Italy knows a lot of fights around the history and creation of tiramisu. “A first hypothesis claims that it could come from Tuscany. The dessert would have been invented in the 16th century for the arrival of the Grand Duke Como 3 de Medici. But in Italy, there is very little codification of cooking and books of recipes, unlike in France. Thus, in Italian literature, there is no real written mention of a tiramisu recipe before the 1970s “, summarizes Olivier Poels.





This makes the Venetians say that the recipe was actually invented in the 1950s – 1960s, in a restaurant in the city of Treviso. That of Ado Campeol, then. “False”, they retort in neighboring Friuli-Venezia Giulia, a region where it is claimed, with supporting photos, that the dessert was born in 1952 in a restaurant in the municipality of Tolle Mezzo. “There is still a legal battle between these two Italian regions today: the Veneto has included tiramisu on the official list of its traditional agricultural products and Friuli-Venezia Giulia is taking it to court, of course”, underlined Olivier Poels. .

Our homemade tiramisu recipe

Still, the dessert is a real world star. The principle of the recipe, very simple, consists of superimposing the different ingredients, whose flavors intermingle and complement each other. There are many variations based on temperature (frozen version) or on ingredients: tiramisu with fresh or dried fruits (raisins, raspberries, mango, etc.) or with other types of cookies (small butter, speculoos). Tiramisu can be presented in different forms: verrines, slices, dome, log or even charlotte. Olivier Poels, for his part, offers you this recipe:

Ingredients :

– 20 spoon cookies (boudoirs)

– 100 g of sugar

– 250 g of mascarpone

– 1 coffee

– 3 eggs

– 5 cl of Amaretto

– Cocoa powder

Recipe :

Mix the egg yolks with the sugar and the mascarpone. Beating egg whites. Incorporate the egg whites into the yolks-sugar-mascarpone mixture until a light and smooth cream is obtained.

Mix the coffee and the Amaretto. Dip the cookies in this mixture.

Assemble the dessert by alternating layers of cream and biscuit. Sprinkle with cocoa powder. Store in the fridge for at least two to three hours before serving.