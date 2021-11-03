the summary in advance of episode 263 of Wednesday, November 3

Wednesday November 3 in Here it all begins, who will see Gabrielle, the ex of Landiras, landed, and was marked by the return of Ludivine … Célia swears to Antoine that she did not push Deva to abandonment, that she applied to the masterclass after his defection. But Deva (Kathy Packianathan) persists in claiming that it was Celia’s words that drove her to quit the course. Antoine gives a warning to a Celia ulcerated by the lies of her classmate!

Deva confesses everything to Amber

In the garden, she meets Ambre (Claire Romain, also polyamorous in life), who attended part of the scene the day before, and asks her to defend her with Myriel. Without success. Jérémy advises his sister to go directly to ask Simony (Xavier Lafitte) to integrate her into his masterclass. The teacher promises to think about it and do his best.

During the lesson, Amber notices Simony’s attitude towards Deva, apparently terrified. And for good reason: Simony advised him to “keep shutting her pretty little face“. Amber confides her doubts to Kelly and Lionel: for her, Simony sexually harasses Deva. She questions her friend, who begins by denying, before cracking and confessing everything. Amber is outraged and advises her friend to file a complaint. Deva assures her that it is impossible: if she goes to see the gendarmes, she risks arrest …





Eliott does not trust Laëtitia to keep Naël

Laetitia offers to become Naël’s baby sitter… She ensures that she has good contact with the babies, and that she needs money! Greg (Mikaël Mittelstadt returns to his violent and shocking scene with Christelle Reboul, who plays his mother) is delighted with this solution, but Eliott does not trust Laëtitia, whom he does not consider reliable. Later, Célia proves him right: Laëtitia is adorable, but a little crazy and mytho. Something to worry about Jasmine. Greg offers to end the service and discuss it again later. But when they go to look for the baby in the lodge at 4 p.m., Laëtitia is not there. And don’t answer the phone. Distraught, Greg, Eliott and Jasmine go home… and find Laëtitia who has just finished cleaning, next to Naël’s bassinet deeply asleep. His phone was on silent so as not to wake him up! The three friends are ok to continue to entrust the baby to him.

Teyssier apologizes to Landiras …

Hortense and Mehdi plead Landiras’ cause to Teyssier (whose best replicas you can find here) who reassures them: he does not intend to fire prof. But he is very irritated by his attitude: he is wasting his talent, and Gabrielle is just an excuse. If he can no longer create, it is because he thinks he can not do more than his title of world pastry champion. Mehdi contradicts him: what gave him the strength to fight is love. Landiras has lost his muse. Teyssier, unconvinced, sends them back …

But he confides in Constance that the pastry teacher lived in his car and hadn’t worked for a very long time. According to him, because of his too early success. But his wife reminds him that when Landiras was a student, he didn’t take his studies seriously… until he met Gabrielle. This makes Teyssier think and pushes him to apologize to Landiras. He promises to stop putting pressure on him in front of a flabbergasted Mehdi, whom he summons to his office.

Teyssier gives him Landiras’ diary to manage and informs him that he is bringing Gabrielle to the institute next week, a story that his protege notices his perverse side …