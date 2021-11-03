the Téléfoot channel in compulsory liquidation

According to Capital, the commercial court of Bobigny pronounced at the end of October the judicial liquidation of Mediapro Sport France SARL, the publisher of the Téléfoot channel, which stopped broadcasting eight months ago after the fiasco of football rights. French.

The end of a sad chapter, which shook French football. Eight months after stopping its broadcasts, Téléfoot officially disappeared. According to Capital, the commercial court of Bobigny recently declared the judicial liquidation of Mediapro Sport France SARL, the publisher of the channel. The death certificate was officially signed on October 20.

Liabilities of 11.4 million euros

It puts an end to a resounding fiasco, which put the professional clubs of France in great difficulty. At the time of his disappearance, Téléfoot declared a liability of 11.4 million euros, much higher than its assets valued at 734,562 euros. The chain left 57 employees behind, who were dismissed via a job protection plan.





A hearing was held on October 19 in court. Julien Bergeaud, the general manager of Téléfoot, spoke in particular. To explain the disaster, he pointed to French football and the “precariousness” of his model, revealed by the crisis linked to Covid-19. He also charged the Canal + group, accused of having abused its dominant position as the leading pay-TV operator in France, and the public authorities, unable to prevent the pirating of match broadcasts.

Mediapro in great financial difficulty

During its four and a half months of activity in 2020, Téléfoot reported a turnover of 104 million euros. An amount far from covering the amounts owed to the Professional Football League (814 million euros per year), which resulted in bankruptcy.

Mediapro, which in 2018 acquired the broadcasting rights for the French championship for a record amount (more than one billion euros), concluded last December an agreement to settle all accounts with the LFP. Since then, the Spanish group, supported by Chinese capital, has faced major financial problems and is actively seeking new partners capable of injecting fresh money into its coffers.