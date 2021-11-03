More

    The terrible sacrifices of ancient civilizations in Peru have just been discovered

    Reading time: 2 min – Spotted on Live Science

    About thirty skeletons buried around 1,000 years ago in Huaca Santa Rosa de Pucalá, an archaeological site in the Lambayeque region, in northwestern Peru, have been discovered. These bodies are those of members of the Huari civilization, which appeared in the Andes in Ve century, before the birth of the Inca Empire. According to the archaeologists in charge of the excavations, this site conceals traces of human sacrifices.

    Notable fact: children were sacrificed for the Huaris offerings. The graves of two children and a teenager have thus been identified. According to Edgar Bracamonte Lévano, director of excavations and archaeologist at the Royal Tombs of Sipán Museum, these skeletons represent the earliest known examples of human offerings from the Huari civilization. The skeleton of a sacrificed adult was also found.


    A starting ritual

    The researchers had no trouble identifying the graves. Indeed, the religious sites of this civilization are known to take the shape of the letter D, and the tombs that were found in three separate enclosures took this shape. Archaeological excavations at the site have brought to light other types of offerings, such as animals – guinea pigs, alpacas and llamas.

    According to the excavation director, the human offerings could have made “Part of a possible ritual carried out at the time of the start of construction of these Huari-style religious sites”.

    The exact structure of Huari society is still debated, but historians have found evidence to suggest that religion was deeply linked to politics. Women were included at the highest levels of governance, says Live Science in particular by reporting the information of the discovery.


