The very rare “penis plant” finally manages to bloom in the Netherlands

“At last! Our “penis plant” Amorphophallus decus-silvae has fully opened and is flowering. You can also smell its scent ”, we can read on the publication accompanied by the photograph of the plant species in question.

PLANT – An extremely rare phenomenon. Amorphophallus decus-silvae, known as the “penis plant” because of its phallic shape, has just bloomed in the Netherlands. After six years of work, the botanical garden of the city of Leiden announced the big news on Instagram on Friday, October 22. This is only the third time that the plant has hatched in Europe, and a first since 1997, according to the “Leiden Hortus Botanicus” press release.

Indeed, Amorphophallus decus-silvae, a tropical plant native to Indonesia, has the particularity of giving off a rather nauseating odor, similar to rotting flesh, during the female flowering phase (which is then followed by the flowering male).

“During the female inflorescence, the spadix (the white phallus-shaped part of the inflorescence) heats up and gives off a pungent odor,” the Leyden botanical garden informed on its website. A smell that attracts pollinators, which then makes it possible to recover the pollen produced by the plant during its male flowering.





And if the “penis plant” is so discreet on the Old Continent, it is above all because it needs a very hot and moderately humid environment, depending on the institution. He added: “Few botanical gardens have Amorphophallus decus-silvae in their collection, which makes the flowering of the plant particularly rare”.

A flowering of only a few days

Why did it take six years to flower? The process leading to flowering is very long, as Susan Pell, deputy executive director of the American Botanical Garden, explained to CNN on October 28. “This bloom is just using all the energy that has been stored in that bulb. And so to flower again, this bulb must produce a series of leaves over three and probably 10 or 12 years ”.

According to the Leyden Botanical Garden, the flowering of their “penis plant” officially started last September. A month later, the rod is therefore already nearly two meters high. Many curious people were in a hurry to take a picture of it.

A snapshot taken on October 29 by the Dutch botanical garden also shows that its appearance has evolved further.