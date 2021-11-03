the visit to the cemetery goes wrong, two dead

Visiting the cemetery to honor their dead, Monday, November 1, two rival families from the village of Torrent took the opportunity to settle their accounts. Assessment: two deaths

The context of the story might be grinning, if the outcome hadn’t been so dramatic. Monday, November 1, as tradition dictates, families went to meditate at the graves of their missing. In Torrent, a small Spanish village in the province of Valencia, it was the same, reports the Independent, according to information from the Iberian newspaper Las Provincias.





Except that in this village, there are ancestral rivalries between two clans, families known to the Spanish courts. At around 10:30 am this Monday morning, the two families, with women and children, unfortunately met at the bend of an alley, in a busy cemetery.

After insults and threats, gunshots followed, under the eyes of many panicked witnesses. The father of one of the two families was fatally injured and his son injured in the leg. The shots also hit a 79-year-old visitor, who was meditating at a grave a little further away, a collateral victim of a stray bullet.

According to the police, this settling of scores follows a shooting between the two clans, in the middle of the village, which occurred in 2016. At the time, all the suspects had been acquitted for lack of evidence.