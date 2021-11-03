“There was blood everywhere !” : Simon Castaldi rushed to hospital after serious accident

Ouch! Simon castaldi was faced with a hell of a misadventure this Tuesday, November 2, 2021. In story Instagram during the day, the son of Benjamin Castaldi worried his community of nearly 300,000 people by sharing a photo of him from an ambulance. The young man then indicated that he was taken to the emergency room. A little later, he revealed his left hand supported by a bandage, proof that he had injured himself.

Finally back home, where he lives with his darling Adixia, Simon Castaldi spoke to explain the reasons for his stay in the hospital. “Guys, I’m still alive!“, he first reassured with a smile on his lips. And to explain that he was victim of a violent and bloody accident : “We received packages like every morning, including one in a cylindrical shape with somewhat complicated fasteners. So I take a sharp kitchen knife, and I tuck the knife in, I even screw it up, between thumb and forefinger! In the second, I see my blood squirt!“





Still a little shocked by the scene, Adixia intervenes to confess that she did not immediately understand that her boyfriend was injured. “I thought it was a trick for Halloween me, There was blood everywhere ! And you didn’t react ! “, she declared. When, however, he understood that the situation was serious, Simon Castaldi wasted no time in acting accordingly.”I see it bleeding but I don’t realize that it goes into a geyser, it was a horror film. I leave in total anguish, I run to my neighbor to ask for help, he took care of me directly, he provided me with first aid which was important, and he called the Aix fire department. They were very quick, very kind. they relaxed me because I was white, white, white. I had a drop in blood pressure. But more fear than harm!“, he told. A story that ends well and in which Simon was able to escape stitches.