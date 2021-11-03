These Android and iOS apps are temporarily free

Like every week, NextPit offers you a selection of good deals for applications and mobile games for iOS and Android that normally pay a fee but are temporarily free on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

This list is updated weekly with at least two weekly editions, Tuesday and Saturday. Between publication and the time you read this article, some apps may have become chargeable again. Google Play Store promos on apps are fairly easy to predict, but it’s more complicated with App Store promos since Apple doesn’t specify how long the discount is valid for.

Little advice: find an interesting application, but you can’t really use it right now? Install the app anyway, then delete it from your device. This way the app will be part of your app library and you can install it again for free when you need it. A good way not to miss an ephemeral promo.







Temporarily free Android applications on the Google Play Store

Android productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free on the Google Play Store

Simple Clock Widget (€ 0.69): This widget app allows you to add a beautiful word clock on the home screen;

OnSite Checklist (€ 5.99): Carry out any type of inspection, audit and security; quick and efficient checklists with this suite of tools;

7 Minute Workout PRO (€ 3.29): This fitness app helps you stay motivated and achieve your goals to unleash your full potential;

Voice Recorder Pro (€ 2.59): A voice recorder that focuses on the highest possible voice quality as well as the sound itself. It is designed for everyone from students for recording lessons to musicians for recording music;

Identify Dog Breed Pro (€ 0.99): Thanks to this application, you will be able to recognize hundreds of different dog breeds with your smartphone from their barks;

Christmas Wallpaper (€ 0.99): Check out this collection of Christmas themed based wallpaper images;

MP3 Recorder (€ 0.59): As the name suggests, this application makes it easy to record voice in mp3 format;

DJ FX Custom Soundboard (€ 0.59): Add any sound effect you want to your personal mixes or playlists using this amazing yet simple DJ sound box.

Temporarily free Android games on the Google Play Store

Truth Or Dare Pro (€ 0.59): Play this game to get revenge with the players by revealing their secrets, asking questions about their past or challenging them for everyone to see;

MinionSlayer: Growth Defense (0.79 €): A growth defense game of a different kind that mixes tower defense, action RPG and strategy;

Legend of the cartoon (€ 2.69): Evolve your hero and face your enemies to advance in this RPG game with a particular style;

Terra Fighter 2 Pro (€ 2.69): Train to be an expert in kung fu fighting and MMA fighting to be able to defeat your enemies;

Superheros Junior Premium (€ 0.59): An action game in which you have to become a warrior and use a sword and a gun with supernatural powers to defeat all the monsters;

Wonder Knights PV (€ 3.59): An awesome vertical side scrolling shooter, which combines sword battle with archery, bombs and weapon shooting against tons of unpredictable monsters, enemies and bosses;

The Weapon King VIP (€ 0.99): In this game you will have to create the best sword to be able to eliminate evil spirits;

Mystery of Fortune 2 (€ 2.79): This is the official sequel to SRPG Mystery of Fortune (2014). Explore the dungeons with your own army and try to form the most efficient corps.



Temporarily free iOS applications on the Apple App Store

IOS productivity / lifestyle apps temporarily free from the Apple App Store

Notability (€ 9.99): A note-taking app consistently ranked # 1 on the App Store. Teachers, artists and professionals use Notability on a daily basis to enrich their lives with its many features;

Camera for OBS Studio (€ 19.99): An excellent application for broadcasting live camera images via Wi-Fi or a USB cable;

Slideshow Master Pro (€ 2.29): This app allows you to combine multiple photos into an elegant photo montage to share your memories:

Backup contacts (€ 3.49): One-click backup and export of your contacts to iCloud and sync them across all devices. You will be able to export and share them in Excel, vCard or CSV format by e-mail;

OCR Text Recognizer (€ 5.49): An application made to recognize any text in an image with an accuracy rate between 98% and 100%. This text scanner recognizes all Latin languages ​​such as English, French, Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, Norwegian, Danish, etc.

Deaf-Mute Communication Helper (€ 10.99): This application is specially designed for people with hearing and speech difficulties. It is a simple way for these people to communicate using voice recognition and conversion to text among others.

Magic Answers (€ 1.09): Ask your questions and you will get the answers! This is how this application allows you to discover the world

Temporarily free iOS games on the Apple App Store

Chimp Fu Syllables (€ 3.49): This game for kids involves breaking up longer words into syllables, making them easier to read and spell;

Lootbox RPG (€ 2.29): Embark on a quest to help your father save your universe;

Helix Jumper Crush twist Games (€ 10.99): A bouncing ball game in which you have to destroy platforms and show skill to move to the next level;

Monster Zombie Hunter 3D Games (€ 10.99): Are you a real bmw driver and ready to crush the zombie racing simulator game? If you then you will like this game where you will have only one mission: kill and crush the deadly walking zombie with a car and a truck;

Pixel Fighting Ninja Combat 3D (€ 1.09): In this action game, you will have to fight an alien and use all your karate and kungfu techniques to stop the deadly assassins and save the world;

cat & line (€ 2.29): A simple but very addicting game which consists of just making a cat move forward on a drawn line;

MathxCreature (€ 2.29): A fun math puzzle designed for kids, ideal for learning math while having fun;

Girls Army Shooting Game 2021 (€ 1.09): Choose your weapon and take control of the battle to become the best sniper.

What do you think of our selection this week? Have you found more interesting promo apps or games on the Google Play Store or Apple App Store? Feel free to share your tips in the comments.