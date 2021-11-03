On the sidelines of the COP26 in Glasgow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday, November 1 that India is committed to achieving carbon neutrality by 2070 and therefore reinforced its promises to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Greenhouse. What to think of these commitments? Our correspondent Sébastien Farcis asked Chandra Bhushan, director general of the iForest environmental research center (International Forum for Environment, Sustainability and Technology), based in New Delhi.

India, the third largest emitter in the world of greenhouse gases, thus ensures that it will have an electricity production capacity by renewable source of 500 gigawatts (GW) by 2030, against a commitment of 450 GW in 2015. The country will also reduce its carbon intensity (emissions per point of GDP) by 45% compared to 2005, compared to 33-35% announced in 2015. India also promises an absolute emission reduction of one billion tons of carbon by 2030.

RFI : How do you react to these promises?

Chandra Bhushan: It was initially an announcement that surprised, because nobody expected India to commit to carbon neutrality and even less to reduce its absolute emissions by a billion tonnes. And I’m glad the government did. This is the first time that India has made such a commitment to an absolute figure. Over the next eight years, this represents a drop of around 2.5% in emissions. It doesn’t sound like much, but the announcement in itself is significant. This means that India went to COP26 with a very positive desire to deepen collaboration on the subject. Generally speaking, these are ambitious and realistic goals.





An electricity production capacity by renewable source of 500 GW in 2030 is three times more than today. Is it achievable ?

Yes, it is achievable, and if it is achieved, half of the electricity generated and consumed in India will be of renewable origin. This is an impressive figure! No country in the world has achieved this yet. India already has a program to develop large batteries for energy storage, as well as for research into the use of hydrogen. So if we work hard, we will achieve this goal.

This will also reduce carbon intensity, as today 72% of India’s electricity is produced from coal and, including gas, nearly 80% from fossil fuels.

A promise to achieve carbon neutrality in 2070 : isn’t the goal too far away ?

The goal is for all the countries together to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050. China has given itself ten years more than the developed countries and India is therefore given itself ten years more than China. But what is completely illogical is that European and North American countries say they will achieve carbon neutrality only in 2050. If it takes so long for them, with all the wealth they have, how can you expect others to do it? To meet this global goal in 2050, the United States and Europe will have to reach it in 2040, so China can do it in 2050 and India just after.

Narendra Modi mentioned in his speech that developed countries have not kept their promises regarding the financing of the energy transition for developing countries and the technology transfers necessary to achieve it.

Yes. There is anger roaring in developing countries over this disrespect for climate finance, and it will soon explode in the face of rich countries if they do not take this issue seriously. It is all well and good that these developed countries commit to reducing their own emissions, but they are the ones who own the global capital. And so they control the ability of the rest of the world to do the same.

