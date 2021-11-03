These laptops considered to be the best have the same processors

More

    The ranking of the most powerful Android smartphones released in the Chinese market, which was recently published by the AnTuTu site, has a new leader: a … 03.11.2021, Sputnik France

    A model of Xiaomi's sub-brand, the Black Shark 4S Pro, which launched in October, tops the list of last month's 10 best smartphones released in the Chinese market, which was released by the publisher of the AnTuTu performance measurement tool.Rated as the most powerful, the Black Shark 4S Pro has the new Snapdragon 888+ processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of permanent memory, scored 875,902 points. It dethrones the Red Magic 6s Pro. Qualcomm's processors – the Snapdragon 888 and its improved version Snapdragon 888 + – equip the 10 flagship smartphones on the Chinese market. This shows that Qualcomm still dominates the premium Android category on the AnTuTu platform. 6th row -the Vivo X70 Pro + and the ASUS ROG Phone 5s- are also equipped with the Snapdragon 888+. The second half of the ranking is usually made up of flagship laptops from the first half of 2021 built on Snapdragon 888: Black Shark 4 Pro, iQOO 8, Meizu 18 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OPPO Find X3 Pro. The latter ranked tenth with 809,521 points. Qualcomm expects to increase its lead with the new Snapdragon 898 processor, which is slated for release at the end of 2021, according to specialist media. Also in the mid-range category where seven out of ten Android smartphones, including the top-ranked one -IQOO Z5- use a Snapdragon chipset. Among the non-Snapdragon-based phones mentioned in AnTuTu's latest ranking is the OPPO Reno6 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900, Redmi 10X 5G with Dimensity 820 and Huawei Nova 8 with Kirin 985, AnTuTu's overall ranking for October is reportedly still in the works.

    The ranking of the most powerful Android smartphones released in the Chinese market, which was recently published by the AnTuTu site, has a new leader: a model from Xiaomi. The top ten devices use Qualcomm processors.

    A model of Xiaomi’s sub-brand, the Black Shark 4S Pro, which launched in October, tops the list of last month’s 10 best smartphones released in the Chinese market, which was released by the publisher of the AnTuTu performance measurement tool.
    Ranked as the most powerful, the Black Shark 4S Pro features the new Snapdragon 888+ processor, 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of permanent memory, scored 875,902 points. He thus dethroned the Red Magic 6s Pro.

    Qualcomm’s processors – the Snapdragon 888 and its improved version Snapdragon 888 + – equip the 10 flagship smartphones of the Chinese market. This shows that Qualcomm still dominates the premium Android category on the AnTuTu platform.

    And the others?

    The two other smartphones appearing in the top trio – the Red Magic 6S Pro and the iQOO 8 Pro-, as well as the mobiles located in the 5th and 6th row – the Vivo X70 Pro + and the ASUS ROG Phone 5s- are also equipped with the Snapdragon 888+.

    The second half of the ranking is usually made up of flagship laptops from the first half of 2021 built on Snapdragon 888: Black Shark 4 Pro, iQOO 8, Meizu 18 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OPPO Find X3 Pro. The latter ranked tenth with 809,521 points.

    Qualcomm intends to increase its lead with the new Snapdragon 898 processor, which is scheduled for release at the end of 2021, according to specialized media.

    Mid-range smartphones

    Qualcomm is also showing strength in the mid-range category where seven of the ten Android smartphones, including the first-ranked one -IQOO Z5- use a Snapdragon chipset.

    Among the non-Snapdragon-based phones mentioned in AnTuTu’s latest ranking are the OPPO Reno6 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900, the Redmi 10X 5G with Dimensity 820 and the Huawei Nova 8 with Kirin 985.

    AnTuTu’s overall ranking for October is reportedly still in the works.


