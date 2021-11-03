These laptops considered to be the best have the same processors

https://fr.sputniknews.com/20211103/ces-portables-consideres-comme-les-meilleurs-possedent-les-memes-processeurs-1052444610.html
The ranking of the most powerful Android smartphones released in the Chinese market, which was recently published by the AnTuTu site, has a new leader: a model from Xiaomi. The top ten devices use Qualcomm processors.
Qualcomm’s processors – the Snapdragon 888 and its improved version Snapdragon 888 + – equip the 10 flagship smartphones of the Chinese market. This shows that Qualcomm still dominates the premium Android category on the AnTuTu platform.
And the others?
The two other smartphones appearing in the top trio – the Red Magic 6S Pro and the iQOO 8 Pro-, as well as the mobiles located in the 5th and 6th row – the Vivo X70 Pro + and the ASUS ROG Phone 5s- are also equipped with the Snapdragon 888+.
The second half of the ranking is usually made up of flagship laptops from the first half of 2021 built on Snapdragon 888: Black Shark 4 Pro, iQOO 8, Meizu 18 Pro, OnePlus 9 Pro, and OPPO Find X3 Pro. The latter ranked tenth with 809,521 points.
Mid-range smartphones
Qualcomm is also showing strength in the mid-range category where seven of the ten Android smartphones, including the first-ranked one -IQOO Z5- use a Snapdragon chipset.
Among the non-Snapdragon-based phones mentioned in AnTuTu’s latest ranking are the OPPO Reno6 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 900, the Redmi 10X 5G with Dimensity 820 and the Huawei Nova 8 with Kirin 985.
AnTuTu’s overall ranking for October is reportedly still in the works.