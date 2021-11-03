Thierry Beccaro, former battered child, tells of his “resilience”

The emblematic host of “Motus” evokes, in what will be the second book he writes on this subject, the consequences of the bullying and humiliation suffered in his youth.

Three years ago, Thierry Beccaro revealed at 61 his past as a battered child in a book entitled I was born at 17 (Plon editions). The host, who left France Télévisions in 2019 after almost thirty years at the head of “Motus”, continues the story of this painful experience in My own resilience, published by the same publisher and in bookstores on November 4. Another testimony on the subject, that of Mohamed Bouhafsi, also came out at the same period. Thierry Beccaro, now Unicef ​​Ambassador, spoke to our colleagues from Parisian .

Her “Resilience”, it is the road traveled to get out of his trauma. And “It cannot be decided, it takes time”, confides the host, who has long secretly kept his “sadness” and his “melancholy” for him. He relied on tranquilizers to get by. “I was saved by the drugs that allowed me to escape, to forget myself, he assures. Even if it isolates, even if it increases the lack of self-confidence. ” Even today, anxiolytics and sleeping pills do not leave him.





Thierry Beccaro was taking tranquilizers “Whenever[il] was in a state of spasmophilia, that[il avait] fear of falling, having a tetany or anxiety attack ”. Consequences of slaps, bullying and other humiliations suffered in his childhood. His father inflicted them on him when he was drunk. The theatrical adaptation of his first work, published in 2018, will also be titled Mint Love, “With reference to the mint lozenge” that his father used to mask the smell of alcohol.

A burnout because of a program

Last year, Thierry Beccaro participated in a documentary, My lips are sealed, produced by Mélissa Theuriau, about this violence. “I hosted a game called“ Motus ”on France 2 for years, and here I am again on the channel in a documentary called“ Bouche cousue ”, he analyzed. Everything has been said about what I experienced and what the vast majority of children who are victims of parental violence experience. They are muzzled by guilt, by the unconditional love they have for their torturers (…) “

We should now present Thierry Beccaro as an actor, and no longer a host. He does not wish to return to television – “I did not have other proposals either” – and connects the roles, until 2023. In particular that of Philippe d’Orléans in War of thrones on France 5. Television has not always been synonymous with good memories. He says he suffered a burnout in 2011 before presenting “Go quietly, France 2 takes care of everything!”: “I was like, ‘why did I accept?’, But I didn’t say anything. Because I was so happy that people think of me. “