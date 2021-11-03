This French star interned in a Parisian psychiatric hospital …

A few days ago the premiere of Aline, a film freely inspired by the life of Celine Dion, directed by Valérie Lemercier, took place. Its release is scheduled for November 10. This Wednesday, November 3, TMC has decided to devote a new documentary, entitled Valérie Lemercier: Singulière. This program will allow viewers to discover that the actress had a very dark period since she revealed that she was interned voluntarily at Saint-Anne hospital (in the 14th arrondissement) to treat psychological problems. she was suffering from. The star had just arrived in Paris and was struggling to make a living from her job. “I was falling … I was taken, I stayed for a month. I am a person that psychoanalysis or psychiatry saved. Finally, I was taken seriously in my distress. I was treated, I was treated. The day I started talking to someone, I started working, being an actress “, can we hear him say about it.

Worried about Celine Dion





While Celine Dion’s state of health is at the heart of the news, Valérie Lemercier spoke about the Canadian singer in the columns of our colleagues from Télé-Loisirs: “Today I know she canceled her shows in Las Vegas, so I’m worried about her. I hope she’s going to be okay, that she’ll regain her strength … I want to tell her that she doesn’t always necessarily have to provide and I think about her even more now “the 57-year-old said before continuing, saying: “I don’t know what she has, I don’t think anyone knows, but it’s always sad for her I think to cancel something she promised”.

A few days ago, on Instagram, we learned that the interpreter of It’s All Coming Back To Me Now had canceled his new musical residency in Las Vegas for medical reasons.

