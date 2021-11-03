this sequence of Love is in the meadow that shocked the columnists of TPMP

This Monday, November 1, M6 broadcast a new episode of “Love is in the meadow” … and viewers witnessed a particularly embarrassing scene. The cameras of the show were indeed back at Hervé, a dairy farmer from the Somme who still lives with his parents and who hopes to find love for the first time.

And things are going rather well with his contender Stéphanie because after an awkward kiss broadcast last week, this time we have learned that they have literally taken the plunge! The two lovebirds have indeed spent their first night together and Hervé has at the same time lost his virginity! “The page is no longer blank! Finally, it has happened!” Hervé had fun to announce that he is no longer a virgin.





A sequence that annoys public opinion

To put us even more in the bath, the cameras did not hesitate to film the two lovers in their bed, upon waking, before immortalizing their reactions in the hot: “I think I have been very good!” declares Hervé. “It was intense! I didn’t expect it to happen that fast. I thought it was going to be fast, but not at all! […] I told her ‘you’re going to wear me out, I can’t take it anymore’ “ As for her, explained Stéphanie, specifying that the bed has “hit the cupboard” several times….

A sequence which shocked viewers and which greatly annoyed Geraldine Maillet who gave her opinion on the set of “Touche pas à mon poste” this Tuesday, November 2, 2021: “They’re lab rats. I found the footage to be particularly obscene yesterday. It’s just voyeurism, what’s the next step, do we put a camera in the bedroom? Do we calculate the size of the penis? trying to find out if she had one orgasm, two orgasms? How many minutes did he come? “ she rebelled before adding: “We use them, we instrumentalize them, it is despicable for them because we look at it with a little mockery…”

Eleanor de la Fontaine