three dead, 16 survivors, including French, in the wreck

A kwasa kwasa that left North-West Madagascar suffered an engine damage while on its way to Mayotte. The boat had been drifting for 11 days when it was brought back to Nosy be. Two children and a passenger died, the skipper is missing. The 16 survivors are hospitalized.

Fabrice Floch

updated on November 3, 2021 at 12:23 p.m.



The tragedy was unveiled at the beginning of November, but the drama begins at the end of October. Around mid-October, a small boat left the northwest coast of the Big Island at night. On board, piled up the pilot and his 19 passengers. They must reach Mayotte clandestinely. Note the surprising presence in this boat of a French couple and their child.

What’s going on ? The answer waits until the 16 survivors are able to be heard by the police. For now, they are hospitalized in serious condition. According to the first snippets of explanations collected, the engine broke down. They began to drift without water and without food. The ordeal lasted eleven days. A little boy and a little girl are dead. The parents, a Malagasy couple and the French couple wanted to keep the bodies of their children, but they had to resolve to throw them into the ocean, writes Midi-Madagascar.





A cruise ship gives the alert

Madagascar’s Coastal Maritime Surveillance Committee (CSMC) was alerted on 1er November 2021 by an MSC vessel. On Tuesday, customs found the kwasa kwasa and the survivors adrift off Nosy Be. 16 of the 20 passengers were rescued (13 adults and 3 children). The skipper is missing. He would have jumped into the water with two jerry cans as buoys to try to alert the emergency services. The lifeless body of a woman was discovered by rescuers when they helped the unfortunate people out of the boat.

This sad case proves that all kwasa kwasa do not come only from the Comoros. Boats of fortune have already been apprehended by the Malagasy gendarmes, responsible for monitoring the northwest coast, in recent years, but it is the first drama of immigration that is recorded. It is also the first time that a French family appears in the list of illegal passengers, as noted by L’Express de Madagascar.