Tobacco prices, Waze, taxes, winter break… What changes on November 1, 2021

QA few changes will take place from November 1, 2021 in France, in particular with the extension of the health pass to restaurants and bars. We take stock.

Start of the winter break

Inscribed in law since 1956, the winter break is set from November 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. If this winter break prohibits suppliers from cutting off gas and electricity in the event of non-payment, the invoices remain due. A debt that can unfortunately be added to unpaid rents.

However, some people are not protected by the winter break:

– people benefiting from rehousing corresponding to their family needs;

– squatters occupying a home whether it is a primary or secondary residence;

– squatters occupying a garage or land. In this case, the judge who pronounces the expulsion may decide to abolish the winter truce or to reduce its duration;

– the spouse whose expulsion from the marital home has been ordered by the family court judge in the context of the order for the non-conciliation of divorce proceedings;

– the spouse, PACS partner or cohabiting partner who is violent in the couple or on a child whose eviction from the family home has been ordered by the family court judge in the context of a protection order. At the end of the truce, and if the problem has not been resolved, the rental eviction procedure may resume and be executed by a bailiff.

ATMs in some tobacconists

About twenty cash dispensers will be set up in November at volunteer tobacconists. The 24,000 tobacconists in the territory will then be offered to host this new service, specify Loomis (a subsidiary of the Swedish group Securitas specializing in cash transport) and the Confederation of tobacconists in a press release.

<br />



End of law enforcement reports

Motorists will no longer be able to report certain checks by the police from November 1, following a decree published in the Official Journal on April 19. By decision of the prefect or the Minister of the Interior, the reporting of the police will no longer be possible on a specific area called “white area” for a short period.

This measure is intended to prevent the reporting of blood alcohol and narcotics checks for a maximum of 2 hours or even in the event of people wanted following a terrorist attack and kidnapping, for a maximum of 12 hours.

Gas tariffs

Gas prices are frozen as they should have increased by about 15%. After the increase in October, “there will be no more increase in the price of gas,” assured Prime Minister Jean Castex during his intervention on TF1 on September 30 to respond to the general surge in gas prices. energy.

These prices should not move any more before the end of 2022 promised Jean Castex during his intervention on the 8 p.m. news on TF1 on Thursday, October 21.

Weapons of war

Buying or owning a transformed automatic weapon, considered a so-called weapon of war, will be prohibited for an individual from this Monday, November 1, according to a government decree published on Saturday in the Official Journal. About 1,000 weapons of this type are currently in possession by individuals in France according to the Ministry of the Interior.

A new treatment for breast cancer

A promising new treatment against an aggressive form of breast cancer, known as “triple negative”, would be authorized and available in France from November 1. the Trodelvy is an antibody therapy combined with chemotherapy, manufactured by the Gilead Laboratory. A particularly aggressive form of the disease, triple negative breast cancer is the least common, but accounts for about 15% of cases, or some 9,000 people each year.

The extended “PsyEnfantAdo” device

Launched by the government in the spring, the psy package which allows the reimbursement of ten sessions with a psychologist for children and adolescents in pain, was to end on October 31. He is extended until December 31.

Private sector pensions

The amount of Agirc and Arrco supplementary pensions, i.e. the pensions of 13 million former private sector employees, will be revalued by 1%.





Mandatory winter equipment in some departments

The new legislation on winter equipment, resulting from the Mountain Law, comes into force. 48 mountain departments (Alps, Corsica, Massif Central, Jura massif, Pyrenees, Vosges massif) were theoretically concerned, but only 36 will apply it to all or part of their territory. Each prefecture publishes by decree in consultation with local elected officials the municipalities concerned.

This obligation will apply to all vehicles (coaches, buses and heavy goods vehicles included), except those fitted with studded tires. However, a tolerance will be applied during winter 2021: in the event of breaches, motorists will not be penalized for this first season.

Tobacco

This is the 6th edition of Tobacco Free Month. Launched by the Ministry of Solidarity and Health, the Public Health France platform offers many tools and advice to quit smoking. This edition already has more than 86,000 subscribers.

The price of some packs of cigarettes should increase by about ten cents.

CovidSafeTicket in Belgium

The Covid Safe Ticket (CST) has been compulsory in Brussels since October 15. It now becomes compulsory throughout Wallonia on November 1st. From 16 years old, to enter restaurants, cultural places, sports centers and fitness rooms, you must show a QR code.

To access an event bringing together more than 200 people indoors and 400 outdoors, you will also need to have a health pass from the age of 12. In Flanders, the same principle, except that it is not necessary to have one to go to the theater, to the cinema or to a sports center, but to restaurants.

You risk 500 euros fine if you are checked without a pass.