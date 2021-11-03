Tomorrow is ours (spoilers): Did Karim kill Jim?

On November 4 in Tomorrow belongs to us, William welcomes his sister to his home, Leo is still closely watched in the hospital and everything indicates that Karim killed Jim …

In the Thursday, November 4, 2021 episode of Tomorrow belongs to us, Benedict (Honorine Magnier) and Dorian (Rayane Huber) will stay with William (Kamel Belghazi) and his family for a while. Aurore (Julie Debazac) is surprised that her husband accepts this situation, but he has decided to make an effort. Still, he tensed up when his sister began to comment on this or that to him. Later, at mealtime, Bénédicte criticizes the Dauniers’ eating habits. William responds to his provocation with another spade … Alone with his wife, the doctor admits that his sister is sometimes right but despite everything she has the gift of irritating him like no other.

In the hospital, the state of Leo is still of great concern. Audrey (Charlotte Gaccio) and her children are very worried. Benjamin (Alexandre Varga) assures them that he and his colleagues are doing everything they can. Moreover, his work impresses other doctors, including Victory (Solène Hébert). Jordan (Maxime Lélue) begins to lose his temper but Benjamin comes to inform them at that time that Leo is better. His temperature finally drops. Jordan goes out to get some fresh air and cries from this overflow of emotion. Jahia (Nastasia Caruge) comes to meet her, he admits having been very scared and apologizes for being in tears in front of her. The schoolgirl does not hold it against him, on the contrary. She kisses him.

Karim behind bars in Tomorrow belongs to us

After Marjorie and Anna (Maud Baecker), a mysterious person crosses Jim’s name off a list. She then registers the name of Karim (Samy Gharbi) … The stranger then goes to the latter and smears one of his jeans with blood. At the coroner’s office, Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui) and Martin (Franck Monsigny) observe Jim’s lifeless body. There are no witnesses, they summon Karim who threatened the deceased a few hours earlier. The cop defends himself as best he can but he has no one to corroborate his version of the facts. For Xavier (Charles Lelaure), his colleagues cannot be objective. The prosecutor entrusts the case to the Montpellier police. Karim remains in police custody. In prison, Raphaelle (Jennifer Lauret) informs Anna of Jim’s murder, she is in shock. She can no longer eat. At the station, the Montpellier police disembark and tell Xavier about their findings: the history on Karim’s computer which is filled with research on Jim and the famous bloody pants. Karim cries out for the garment but Xavier has no other choice but to indict him for Jim’s murder because it is indeed his blood on the jeans. He leaves behind bars. Martin promises not to let him down. To be continued in Tomorrow belongs to us …

