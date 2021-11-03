Toulouse. A jewel at 15,000 euros in the shape of … fries is to be won at McDonald’s!

Toulouse news See my news

Follow this media

The Toulouse jeweler Marc Deloche has created a jewel in the shape of a cone of fries! It is up for grabs at McDonald’s until November 23, 2021. (© Marc Deloche)

A former slogan of the Total brand said, until recently, “You will no longer come to us by chance”. An advertising phrase that can be applied to 31 McDonald’s restaurants in the Toulouse area in November 2021!

A competition to win a jewel

From November 2 to 23, 31 stores of the famous American fast-food brand are organizing a competition to win not a Maxi Best Of Big Mac or boxes of nuggets, but rather… a jewel!

Sublime is worth 15,000 euros

In collaboration with Toulouse jeweler Marc Deloche, McDo wins a pendant worth 15,000 euros. Name of this creation: Sublime. And to mark the occasion to the end, the jewel was designed by the jeweler of the Pink City in the shape of a fries.

The 31 participating restaurants

Here are the 31 restaurants participating in the operation for three weeks:





Toulouse Capitole

Toulouse Compans

Toulouse Wilson

Toulouse Esquirol

Toulouse Jean Chaubet

Toulouse Joan of Arc

Toulouse Koenigs

Toulouse Mirail

Toulouse Montaudran

Toulouse Purpan

Toulouse Rangueil

Toulouse-Route Spain

Aucamville

Auterive

Ayguesvives

Balma

Castanet

Colomiers Perget

Colomiers center

Cugnaux

Fonsorbs

Pediment

Labège

Low wall

Plaisance-du-Touch

Portet-sur-Garonne

Roques-sur-Garonne

Rouffiac-Tolosan

Saint-Orens

Tournefeuille

The union

Prize draw on November 23

A gaming terminal is installed in each participating McDonald’s restaurant and collects player registrations.

The lucky and unique winner will be drawn on Tuesday 23 November 2021.

>> Here is the presentation video of this new game <<

Click here to view the content

.

Has this article been useful to you? Note that you can follow Actu Toulouse in the Mon Actu space. In one click, after registration, you will find all the news of your favorite cities and brands.