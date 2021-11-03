Toulouse. A jewel at 15,000 euros in the shape of … fries is to be won at McDonald’s!

More

    The Toulouse jeweler Marc Deloche has created a jewel in the shape of a cone of fries! It is up for grabs at McDonald's until November 23, 2021.
    The Toulouse jeweler Marc Deloche has created a jewel in the shape of a cone of fries! It is up for grabs at McDonald's until November 23, 2021.

    A former slogan of the Total brand said, until recently, “You will no longer come to us by chance”. An advertising phrase that can be applied to 31 McDonald’s restaurants in the Toulouse area in November 2021!

    A competition to win a jewel

    From November 2 to 23, 31 stores of the famous American fast-food brand are organizing a competition to win not a Maxi Best Of Big Mac or boxes of nuggets, but rather… a jewel!

    Sublime is worth 15,000 euros

    In collaboration with Toulouse jeweler Marc Deloche, McDo wins a pendant worth 15,000 euros. Name of this creation: Sublime. And to mark the occasion to the end, the jewel was designed by the jeweler of the Pink City in the shape of a fries.

    The 31 participating restaurants

    Here are the 31 restaurants participating in the operation for three weeks:


    • Toulouse Capitole
    • Toulouse Compans
    • Toulouse Wilson
    • Toulouse Esquirol
    • Toulouse Jean Chaubet
    • Toulouse Joan of Arc
    • Toulouse Koenigs
    • Toulouse Mirail
    • Toulouse Montaudran
    • Toulouse Purpan
    • Toulouse Rangueil
    • Toulouse-Route Spain
    • Aucamville
    • Auterive
    • Ayguesvives
    • Balma
    • Castanet
    • Colomiers Perget
    • Colomiers center
    • Cugnaux
    • Fonsorbs
    • Pediment
    • Labège
    • Low wall
    • Plaisance-du-Touch
    • Portet-sur-Garonne
    • Roques-sur-Garonne
    • Rouffiac-Tolosan
    • Saint-Orens
    • Tournefeuille
    • The union

    Prize draw on November 23

    A gaming terminal is installed in each participating McDonald’s restaurant and collects player registrations.

    The lucky and unique winner will be drawn on Tuesday 23 November 2021.

