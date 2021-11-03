Towards a hard blow for Wahbi Khazri with Sainté

The ASSE Mercato winter news will revolve around Wahbi Khazri. The Greens scorer should leave as desired at the start of the season.

ASSE Mercato: Fenerbahçe reactivates the Wahbi Khazri track

Pushed towards the exit to ASSE before the start of the season, Wahbi Khazri had been the subject of a proposal from Trabzonspor in the summer of 2020. The Tunisian striker had rejected the Turkish club in the hope of finding better. This summer he was also courted by Istanbul Başakşehir and Fenerbahçe, but he had decided to stay in Forez. In his idea, in the absence of an offer from the 4 major European championships, staying at ASSE until the end of his contract was the decision. He could have regretted this decision if the story had not turned badly for Claude Puel, coach who had classified him among the undesirable.

Indeed, in the absence of success of the young players on whom he wanted to count, the Stéphanois coach had no other choice but to put him back on stage. Wahbi Khazri captures the ball well on the rebound since he is the Greens’ home scorer this season. The Tunisian international offensive player has scored 7 goals in 12 games played, including the last against FC Metz who is already considered the masterpiece of the season. Indeed, the striker of AS Saint-Étienne managed a fantastic lob at 68 meters, thus deceiving Alexandre Oukidja. In addition to the beauty of the gesture, Khazri’s goal allowed the Greens to snatch the precious point of the draw against Messins (1-1) at the Saint-Symphorien stadium.

After this memorable goal, Wahbi Khazri again sparked Fenerbahçe’s interest. The Turkish club is convinced that they have got it right by approaching the player in the past months. His performances in the first part of the season under the jersey of AS Saint-Étienne ended up convincing. According to the Twitter account MSV Foot, the Istanbul club warmed up the track leading to the ASSE striker two months before the opening of the winter transfer window. Le Fener anticipates with his will to take an option on the record of this player who will be in great demand during the next transfer market. It should be noted that Wahbi Khazri, at the end of his contract in June 2022, can already enter into negotiations with the club of his choice. Better, he can even sign a pre-contract before leaving ASSE for free in the summer transfer window.





The scorer of AS Saint-Étienne above the lot

Red lantern of the championship, ASSE is threatened with relegation. Claude Puel’s team is clearly lacking in confidence and lacking in efficiency. In 12 contested days, the Greens have not collected any victory. They are rather 6 defeats and 6 draws, for a total of 6 points out of the 36 possible points. Wahbi Khazri is the only satisfaction of the Saint-Etienne team. He scored goals in ASSE’s last 4 games, which propelled him to the heart of Claude Puel’s game system, of which he is the savior. The coach of the Greens, with the failure of his approach based on young players, relies on the former Stade Rennais striker who he no longer wanted in his team.

Wahbi shows Puel’s helplessness

This turnaround suggests that the coach no longer has a solution to relaunch the ASSE team, which provokes the enmity he inspires among Saint-Etienne supporters. The latter demand his departure, but Puel remains deaf to the messages addressed to him. In addition to the deployment of a banner on the gates of the training center of the Greens, which clearly asks for his departure, the fans gave an image of chaos at the Geoffroy Guichard stadium by covering the lawn and the stands with smoke. Despite this sign of a great revolt, Claude Puel remains straight in his boots, preferring to leave the responsibility of his ousting to the presidents of the club. Thus, he will be assured of benefiting from his severance pay.

Only, the more time passes and the bad results follow one another, the more the fans become uncontrollable. On the return from Metz, the players and the coach had been picked up by angry fans. Without the police protection that the coach enjoyed all the way to his home, no one knows what would have happened. And that’s not all, the coach of Wahbi Khazri will face a new movement of anger from supporters on November 7. Several groups of ASSE fans are coming together to demand his departure from their bench. No doubt a change of coach could influence Khazri’s plans.