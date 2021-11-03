Towards an increase in rents in 2022 in France? The article to read so as not to be fooled

the essential

In a context of particularly marked inflation, rental prices could increase in France in 2022. The benchmark rental index (IRL), just published by INSEE, is growing strongly.

It has been a constant for several months now: in France prices are increasing. According to the National Institute of Statistics and Economic Studies (Insee), the increase in consumer prices peaks at 2.6%. And this will probably not be without consequences on the rents of the French.

As detailed The echoesThe Rent Reference Index (RRI) is the key denominator on which many landlords rely when reviewing their rent amounts. This has just been published by INSEE and bad news for tenants: it climbed 0.83% in the third quarter of 2021. This increase had not been as significant since the first quarter of 2020 (0.92 %).





A calculation to see if you are in the nails

Many rents should thus increase in 2022. The modification of a rent is however framed by an annual revision clause: the date of said revision is mentioned in the rental contract. If this is not the case, this rent revision is carried out by default on the anniversary date of the lease.

If there is an increase in rent, it is limited and cannot be greater than the change in the benchmark rent index (IRL). To find out if the rent increase you are subject to is legal, you need to perform the following calculation:

(Current rent x new IRL of the reference quarter of the contract) / IRL of the same quarter of the previous year = your new rent.

To help you in this process, the website of the National Consumer Institute has set up a simulator available by clicking on the following link.

While the benchmark rental index rebounded particularly strongly in the third quarter of 2021, it has remained below 1% for eight quarters now. The publication of the last rental benchmark for 2021 is expected on January 14, 2022. According to The echoes, this index could increase further, due in part to the rise in energy prices.