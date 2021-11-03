More

    two dead after seven-story person fell in concert hall

    The foyer of the concert hall has an open space where this person fell from the seventh floor, crashing into two other people, killing one of them.

    Two people were killed and one was injured on Tuesday in a concert hall in Uppsala when one fell seven floors, hitting two spectators, police said.

    A thousand spectators gathered at Uppsala Konsert & Kongress, a contemporary multi-storey building, where a concert was scheduled to take place in homage to iconic Swedish pop group ABBA.

    “We received a call about a person who either jumped or fell from a great height inside the concert hall in central Uppsala,” the spokesperson for the Uppsala told AFP. Magnus Jansson Klarin font.

    The life of the injured person not in danger

    The life of the latter person is not in danger, added Magnus Jansson Klarin, who could not provide details of those who died as their relatives were not informed.

    The police closed the room so as not to “miss any witnesses”, but the premises had already been deserted. “It’s too early to tell if a crime has been committed,” said Magnus Jansson Klarin.

    The drama took place before 7:00 p.m. as the spectators arrived. The concert was supposed to start at 7:30 p.m. but was canceled after the fatal fall.


