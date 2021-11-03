Two deaths during a tribute concert to ABBA, the group suspends the promotion of the new album

The Swedish cult group ABBA, which released an album for the first time on Friday (November 5), almost 40 years after their separation, announced on Wednesday that they were suspending their promotion for 24 hours, after the death of two people following a fall during of a tribute concert in Sweden.

Tuesday evening in a concert hall in Uppsala 70 km north of Stockholm, an octogenarian died falling from seven floors, probably accidentally, killing another spectator in his fall, under the eyes of many witnesses.

The large hall was to host “Thank you for the music”, a tribute show to the works of Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, the two male members of ABBA, including covers of the group.





“Due to the tragic event at a tribute concert in Sweden yesterday (Tuesday) evening, we have decided to postpone the publication of our video of our future concert until tomorrow”, ABBA said on social media.

A room to accommodate 4 digitized “avatars”

In addition to the release of their new album, the legendary Swedish group is currently building a hall in London to host, from May 2022, a show including digital “avatars” of the four members of the group. The exact shape of these avatars, designed by a special effects company that worked for films Star wars, still remains partly mysterious, but the group assures that it will not be simple holograms.

The “ABBAtars” are to represent Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with their 1979 faces.