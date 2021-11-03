Two deaths during a tribute concert to the group ABBA in Sweden who decides to suspend its promotion

The Swedish cult group ABBA, which will release an album for the first time on Friday almost 40 years after their separation, announced Wednesday to suspend their promotion for 24 hours after the death of two people following a fall before a concert of. tribute in Sweden.

Tuesday evening in a concert hall in Uppsala 70 km north of Stockholm, an octogenarian died falling from seven floors, presumably accidentally, killing another spectator in his fall under the eyes of many witnesses. The large hall was to host “Thank you for the music”, a tribute show to the works of Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson, the two male members of ABBA, including covers of the group.

“Due to the tragic event at a tribute concert in Sweden yesterday (Tuesday) evening, we have decided to postpone the publication of our video of our future concert until tomorrow,” ABBA said on social media. In addition to the release of their new album announced in early September, the legendary Swedish group is currently building a hall in London to host from May 2022 a show including digital “avatars” of the four members of the group.





The exact shape of these avatars, designed by a special effects company that worked for the Star Wars films, still remains in part a mystery, but the group assures that they will not be simple holograms. The “ABBAtars” are to represent Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson and Anni-Frid Lyngstad with their 1979 faces.

