Unai Emery set to stay at Villarreal despite Newcastle ‘interest’ in him

“No reason today for me to go away”
This Tuesday evening, after the Champions League match Villarreal – Young Boys Bern (2-0), Emery cautiously raised the possibility of him joining Newcastle: ” They have expressed an interest. But, far from it all, I only thought of the match (opposite Bern) all day and in principle there is nothing more. There was no offer. I am happy and focused on Villarreal and there is no reason today for me to leave “, He entrusted to the Spanish television.
“I didn’t say no (in Newcastle) “, also said the former coach of PSG, insisting on his ” respect for the club and the players ” and his ” maximum respect for the president (Fernando Roig). If there is something more concrete, I would listen and talk to the president about it ”. Exactly the latter explained in the show In Punt : ” Emery is very happy at Villarreal and he is under contract (until 2023). Contracts must be honored. We have not received any offers and there has been no contact with any other club about our manager. “
Finally, this Wednesday morning, Guillem Balague, recognized specialist in Spanish football who collaborates in particular with the BBC, for his part affirmed on Twitter that Emery would refuse Newcastle’s offer if it were to materialize due to the lack of current clarity of the Saudi project. The journalist thus affirms: ” Unai is staying at Villareal, a project in which he takes great pleasure. “