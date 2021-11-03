Unai Emery will say no to Newcastle!

The Villarreal-Young Boys match did not have to be the one with the best ratings last night in the Champions League, but there is no doubt that it had viewers on the Newcastle side. The new rich owners of the club from the north of England have indeed ticked the name of Unai Emery to succeed Steve Bruce, sacked more than two weeks ago. The Spanish coach who officiates at Villarreal cannot deny it, he is aware of the interest which is carried in him.

“What is true is that there is an interest, but I don’t know anything more. There is no offer, neither to me nor to Villarreal. I am focused on Villarreal, in principle there is nothing more. If an offer arrives and the clause is paid, I will have to talk about it with Fernando (Roig, the president, editor’s note). With respect. If there was an interest, I would talk about it. I don’t close the door, but I don’t open it, I wait. I did not say no, but I am waiting for the opinion of the club in case of an offer “, he said last night after the meeting.





Emery chilled by the approach to Newcastle

Its president Fernando Roig also mentioned the thing, relayed by Ace, but played the surprise card. “No one asked me about Emery. (…) Nobody told us anything and I don’t know where this news came from. (…) We have a signed contract and I guess he is delighted. A change of coach would not be good or healthy, but there is nothing. Unai has a signed contract with Villarreal and his obligation is to win the game against Getafe. He has to fulfill the contract and we are working on it. “ One way to make Newcastle understand that it would be necessary to pay the € 6 million planned to release him from his contract.

Except that Unai Emery would have already made his decision, as reported by the BBC. The former PSG coach will say no to Newcastle, whom he blames for a lack of clarity. In his project but also in his approach to him. The fact of seeing the English media evoke negotiations when he had just been contacted visibly cooled him and he seems decided instead to continue the adventure at Villarreal, which he must raise in the La Liga standings. .