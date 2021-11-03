United Kingdom: the two police officers who had fun taking pictures of two corpses plead guilty

Two police officers in London (United Kingdom) pleaded guilty in the performance of their duties on Tuesday in British courts after sharing photos of the bodies of two murdered sisters on WhatsApp.

Deniz Jaffer and Jamie Lewis were tasked on June 8, 2020 with protecting the scene where the bodies of Bibaa Henry, 46, and Nicole Smallman, 27, were found fatally stabbed in Wembley Park (north-west London).

But instead, the two policemen had crossed the security cordon to take pictures of the bodies. They then posted them on the WhatsApp social network, including sending a colleague a photomontage with the face of one of them.

The mother of the two sisters, Mina Smallman described the police officers, dismissed from their functions on June 22, 2020, as “despicable”. Adding that the grief of the family had been aggravated by the attitude of the officers.





The killer sentenced to life imprisonment

The attitude of the two policemen is not the only element embarrassing the London police in this matter. In mid-October, the British police force had crushed the errors and the “unacceptable” attitude of Scotland Yard in the face of this double disappearance.

The relatives of the two sisters, who could not be found after having celebrated the birthday of the oldest in the same park on June 5, had very quickly reported their disappearance. But flaws in the processing of the information received had led to the closure of the search files, leading their relatives to discover the bodies on June 7. London police then apologized to the family.

A 19-year-old man, Danyal Hussein, was sentenced last week to life in prison with a minimum sentence of 35 years for “brutally murdering” the two sisters. The police had discovered in his room a manuscript signed with blood promising a demonic entity to kill six women every six months, in exchange for wealth.