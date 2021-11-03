More

    United States authorizes vaccination of children aged 5 to 11

    The vaccinations began Tuesday evening, a few days after the authorization of the United States Medicines Agency.

    Some 28 million children aged 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive Pfizer-BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine in the United States, a new step in the vaccination campaign that was eagerly awaited by many parents. The Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) officially recommended injections for this age group on Tuesday, November 2 in the evening, after authorization at the end of last week by the United States Medicines Agency (FDA) .

    The vaccine will always be given as two injections, three weeks apart. The dosage has been adjusted to 10 micrograms per injection, compared to 30 micrograms for the older groups.


    “We know that millions of parents want to immunize their children”CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement, calling the announcement “new important step” in the fight against Covid-19. The government had largely anticipated the decision, procuring enough doses to immunize all children in that age group, and starting to send millions across the country.

    “This will allow parents to put an end to months of worry and reduce the transmission of the virus from children, welcomed Joe Biden in a statement. Today we have reached a turning point in our battle against Covid-19. “


