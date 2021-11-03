More

    Update on recommendations changes in Paris: Ubisoft, Sodexo, AXA …

    Business


    Citigroup resumes monitoring on AXA with a recommendation to "to buy" and a target price of 28.50 euros. (Photo credit: L. Grassin)

    Citigroup resumes monitoring on AXA with a recommendation to “buy” and a target price of 28.50 euros. (Photo credit: L. Grassin)

    (Updated with Exclusive Networks, AXA, BNP Paribas, EssilorLuxottica)

    November 2 (Reuters) – Main changes in recommendations and / or course targets recorded Tuesday in Paris:

    * UBISOFT UBIP.PA – CFRA lowers its recommendation to “keep” against “buy” and its target price to 50 euros against 70 euros.


    * SODEXO EXHO.PA – Goldman Sachs raises its recommendation to “buy” against “sell” and its price target at 105 euros against 76 euros.

    * ELIOR GROUP ELIOR.PA – Goldman Sachs lowers its recommendation to “neutral” against “buy” and sets its price target at 7.70 euros.

    * AXA AXAF.PA – Citigroup resumes monitoring the value with a recommendation to “buy” and a target price of 28.50 euros.

    * EXCLUSIVE NETWORKS EXN.PA – JP Morgan begins monitoring the stock with a recommendation to “neutral” and a target price of 22 euros. Morgan Stanley starts his with a recommendation to “weighting online” and a target price of 22 euros. Citigroup also begins its follow-up with a recommendation to “neutral” and a price target of 20.5 euros.

    * ESSILORLUXOTTICA ESLX.PA – Independent Research raises its price target to 185 euros against 168 euros.

    * BNP PARIBAS BNPP.PA – UBS raises its price target to 64 euros against 59 euros.

    * AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – Berenberg raises its price target to 152 euros against 137 euros.

    (Gdansk editorial staff)


    Aslam

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    @username
    229.4k Followers
    Follow
    Previous articleEthiopian government declares state of emergency across country
    Next articleGroup TV Order: LG OLED and Samsung Neo QLED at discounted Black Friday prices! | Xbox one

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC