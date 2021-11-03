More

    URGENT – Death on Alec Baldwin’s film: The gunsmith’s lawyers evoke a possible voluntary sabotage of the weapon to stop the shooting after several conflicts with the team

    Entertainment


    It is a hypothesis which had never been mentioned before and which has just been released on American television by the lawyers of the gunsmith of the film Rust. They spoke today on the NBC Today morning show about the hypothesis that a live bullet may have been placed in a box of dummy bullets with the intention of “sabotaging the shoot”:

    “I believe that someone who would do this to sabotage the shooting, would do it in order to prove something, to show his displeasure”, declared one of the lawyers of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer of the film.


    “You can’t rule it out at this point. We know there were live ammunition in a dummy box, which shouldn’t have been there. We have people who had left the set, because They were unhappy. There was a moment between 11 am and 1 pm, when the weapons were sometimes left unattended, that day. So there was the possibility of tampering with the scene. “

    A hypothesis which is based on the fact that the atmosphere was very tense on the set since several technicians of the film had stopped working, after a disagreement with the production and on the security during the shooting: “There had already been two accidental weapon discharges, and a planned special effects explosion that went off near the crew between takes … To be clear, there was no safety meeting. “


    Aslam

    Latest articles

